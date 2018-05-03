Jose Icardi's Diez y Seis Pays Homage to Mexican Cuisine

The Shore Club will soon fry up house-made tortillas and serve mezcal from carts at its new restaurant. Set to open in late spring or early summer, Diez y Seis will replace the hotel's Italian eatery, Terrazza.
Helmed by chef Jose Icardi, best known for opening the Argentine restaurant Leynia at the Delano, Diez y Seis will specialize in traditional Mexican food with Miami flair in an indoor/outdoor space overlooking the hotel's infinity pool. The menu will include family-style plates, encouraging customers to sample a variety of items in a single visit.
“I fell in love with Mexican cuisine 15 years ago when I took my first trip to Mexico City," Icardi says. "We are living in a time where Mexican food is becoming revalued in the U.S. It’s really exciting to cook."
The restaurant's name is a nod to Mexican Independence Day, September 16. The tradition is carried throughout the space, with flatware from Mexico and an atmosphere comparable to an upscale taqueria.
“Mexican cuisine brought the world so many wonderful flavors, from chilies to vanilla beans to chocolate. I hope to pay homage to the country’s culinary contribution with this concept.”
The highlight of Diez y Seis' cocktail program will be customized mezcal carts that will roam the restaurant to offer unique drinks, prepared and served tableside. Also, a tequila and mezcal bar will feature dozens of spirits and a menu of cocktails inspired by various cities throughout Mexico.
Diez y Seis. Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; morganshotelgroup.com. Expected to open by late spring or early summer 2018.
