Jose Icardi's Diez y Seis Pays Homage to Mexican Cuisine

The Shore Club will soon fry up house-made tortillas and serve mezcal from carts at its new restaurant. Set to open in late spring or early summer, Diez y Seis will replace the hotel's Italian eatery, Terrazza.

Helmed by chef Jose Icardi, best known for opening the Argentine restaurant Leynia at the Delano, Diez y Seis will specialize in traditional Mexican food with Miami flair in an indoor/outdoor space overlooking the hotel's infinity pool. The menu will include family-style plates, encouraging customers to sample a variety of items in a single visit.

“I fell in love with Mexican cuisine 15 years ago when I took my first trip to Mexico City," Icardi says. "We are living in a time where Mexican food is becoming revalued in the U.S. It’s really exciting to cook."