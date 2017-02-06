menu

Mexican Marketplace-Style Tacology Opens With Variety and Authenticity

3030 Ocean's Sous-Chef Brooke Mallory Gets Creative Behind the Bar


Monday, February 6, 2017 at 9:19 a.m.
By Paige Rosenthal
Tacology sits on the fourth floor of Brickell City Center
Courtesy of Tacology
After a soft opening over the past week, Tacology, Brickell City Centre’s new marketplace-style taqueria, has officially opened. Perched on the fourth floor of Brickell’s gleaming new shopping mecca, the restaurant is sectioned off into a variety of kitchens and features an open terrace. The eatery mimics a traditional Mexican mercado, with eclectic and vibrant fare served in a relaxed, hip atmosphere. Each area of the market has its own focus – veggie, salads, and juices in one; desserts and coffee in another; craft cocktails at the bar; and a hot grill where chicharrones hang from clothespins.

Executive chef Santiago Gomez
Courtesy of Tacology

“It’s a fancier taqueria,” executive chef Santiago Gomez says. “But we don’t want it to feel that way. In Mexico, we have mercados, so we wanted it to have a relaxed, marketplace feel.”

Tacology is Gomez’s second restaurant; his first, Cantina La Veinte, is tucked away at the Viceroy Miami. The mission for his second venture is the same as his first: to introduce authentic Mexican cuisine with fresh, topnotch ingredients. That includes a renewed focus on its staple, the tortilla, which he’ll make with non-GMO corn from the highly regarded Brooklyn-based Masienda. The in-house prep is extensive, with Tacology’s staff whipping up chicharrón ($8), pastor, and salsas.

Tacology's carnitas taco
Courtesy of Tacology

“Being in a mall, you have a lot of people, so we wanted to have something for everyone,” Gomez says. The menu is traditional yet inventive, with the expected tacos and tostones alongside novel items such as a mushroom taco ($11) with Parmesan and truffle oil, and a tuna tataki taco ($10) with seaweed, avocado, and crisp malanga. The menu also lists salads, ceviches, varieties of guacamole ($11), Mexican-style street corn, and other dishes.

Courtesy of Tacology

The marketplace style extends beyond the restaurant, with quick items such as coffee, desserts, salads, and juices geared toward the busy office workers in the area. The accordion windows at some of the kitchens will be open in the morning to offer grab-and-go breakfast.

Sweet corn paleta
Courtesy of Tacology

On the cocktail side, the bar will stock more than 20 mezcals and tequilas and offer a variety of cocktails, including margaritas.

Courtesy of Tacology

One added feature that Chef Gomez is especially proud of is the Tacology app. It lists menu items with photos, but the goal is to also offer onsite ordering. For instance, via the app, guests will be able to order a quick taco while sitting at the bar, and it will be delivered hot and fresh from the kitchen.

