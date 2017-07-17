Metro Diner in Tamarac Serves Guy Fieri's Favorite Meat Loaf

Metro Diner's chicken and waffle platter served with strawberry butter. Courtesy of Metro Diner

Fans of diner fare can get a taste of celebrity chef Guy Fieri's favorite meat loaf he sampled during Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives when Metro Diner opens its Tamarac location on Tuesday, July 18.

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, this Florida-based chain is quickly expanding with multiple locations across the country, including several in South Florida. The 4,180-square-foot establishment will open tomorrow, following the first South Florida location that opened in Coral Springs in March.

Today, Metro Diner is best known for its large portion sizes of indulgent comfort food mixed with unique twists on classic diner staples, with most dishes priced under $15. Just ask Fieri, who visited Metro Diner in 2012 for his Food Network show.

At the time, Fieri sampled several dishes you can still find on the menu, including the restaurant's signature Yo Hala on the Square, executive chef and founder Mark Davoli’s own thick-cut challah bread that incorporates bananas and cream cheese smothered in a house-made berry compote.

The Yo Hala on the Square is a signature Metro Diner dish. Courtesy of Metro Diner

Additional Metro Diner staples include the fried chicken and waffles served with strawberry butter; Charleston shrimp and grits, two fried grit cakes infused with cheese, roasted red peppers, and Andouille sausage, and topped with shrimp, sausage, onions, and peppers in a shrimp sauce; and the Pittsburgh Steak Salad, Davoli's tribute to his hometown dish that combines prime rib, French fries, homemade blue cheese dressing, and lettuce.

Most popular of all is the famous meat loaf plate Fieri sampled. The dish features a blend of beef, turkey, and pork that's prepared fresh daily and served with mashed red-skinned potatoes, brown gravy, vegetables, and a baguette. The dish was so impressive, Fieri said diners across the world have to "take a lesson from" it thanks to its enormous portion size and the meat's perfect "exterior crustification."

"Guests can feel at home when they come to Metro Diner because we welcome them as if they are coming to our own house," Metro Diner managing partner David Ellis says.

Metro Diner. 5714 N. University Dr., Tamarac; 954-516-7420; metrodiner.com.

