Melinda's at the Electric Pickle Offers Nachos and Mezcal

If you're jonesing for nachos, seek out the friendly mermaid waving to you at Melinda's, located on the bottom floor of the Electric Pickle.

A partnership between chef Matt McKean and Pickle owner Will Renuart, the brasserie opened in December and specializes in artisanal mezcals and nachos.

Melinda's serves three handcrafted spirits by El Tinieblo, a small-batch mezcal producer in Tamaulipas, Mexico. The joven, an unaged mezcal that drinks like a vodka with smoky overtones, is served as a shot with blood oranges dipped in a Mexican salt containing pulverized grasshoppers and ginger. A reposado is aged in bourbon barrels for six to nine months to impart depth and sweetness. The final offering is an añejo, aged for up to two years.