menu

McDonald's to Give Away Limited-Edition Bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce Tomorrow

Former Red Ginger Executive Chef Takes Over Coral Gables' 320 Gastrolounge


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

McDonald's to Give Away Limited-Edition Bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce Tomorrow

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 8:33 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Secret sauce in limited-edition bottles.
Secret sauce in limited-edition bottles.
Courtesy of McDonald's
A A

McDonald's is famous for many things: French fries, burgers, shakes, and Donald Trump's favorite — the "Fish Delight" (known to everyone else as the Filet-O-Fish). But of all the Golden Arches' menu items, the one that's loved best and filled with the most intrigue is the Big Mac: two all-beef patties topped with "Special Sauce." For years, McDonald's had never disclosed what composes its Special Sauce — until now.

To celebrate the Big Mac, the fast-food giant is giving away limited-edition, numbered bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce — and Miami is one of the cities where you can find it.

McDonald's to Give Away Limited-Edition Bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce TomorrowEXPAND
Courtesy of McDonald's

Related Stories

This Thursday, January 26, head to the McDonald's at 1148 S. Dixie Hwy. (across the street from University of Miami) between 3 and 6 p.m. to get one of the 100 bottles available.

Of course, you can't simply walk in and ask for a bottle. You have to know the secret phrase: "There's a Big Mac for that!"

There's also free swag involved if you sing the Big Mac jingle or post photos on social media by following @McD_SouthFLA and using hashtag #BigMacForThat.

And if you can't get to the Coral Gables location, there are two other ways to nab a bottle of Secret Sauce. The McDonald's at 3805 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens will also have bottles available Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. If you're traveling, find the nearest participating McDonald's at mcdonalds.com.

In addition, Burger Beast will have ten bottles of the limited-edition sauce that he will give away on social media, beginning early Thursday.

Bottles are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and you must tell the McDonald’s crew member or designated representative the code phrase “There’s a Big Mac for that.” Quantities are limited and might vary by restaurant.

The best part of all: Each limited-edition bottle will list the top-secret ingredients on the label, so we'll all know exactly what goes into that Secret Sauce. But, as a representative of McDonald's pointed out, the amount of each ingredient isn't listed, so would-be burger masters will have to experiment until they get the recipe just right.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >