McDonald's Giving Out '90s-Themed Swag on McDelivery Day

If you're hankering to "supersize" your chicken McNuggets with a side of swag, McDonald's has your back.

On Thursday, July 19, as part of McDelivery Day, McDonald's will give out '90s-themed retro goodies to people who order through UberEats.

Starting at 10:30 in the morning, anyone who orders a minimum of $5 in food through the UberEats app could get a free cell phone case, bandana, t-shirt, fanny pack, track pants, or even a denim jacket. The prizes are random and available while supplies last during the chain's McDelivery Day promotion. Prizes are not available in stores and are only available through UberEats.

Peter Menendez, who owns 17 McDonald's franchises throughout Doral and West Kendall with his family, says the promotion is to celebrate the restaurant's partnership with UberEats. "When we launched delivery last year, we felt this was something we needed to get into. We are a brand of convenience and we wanted to let people just place an order."

UberEats Florida's general manager, Juan Pablo Restrepo, is more than happy with the partnership. “We’re able to leverage our speed and technology to make it even easier for McDonald’s customers to enjoy a delicious and convenient dining experience, wherever they are.”

The partnership has worked out. In just one year, close to 200 McDonald's locations in Miami-Dade and Broward have delivered over 11 million chicken nuggets, more than 300,000 Big Macs, and more than half a million orders of fries through UberEats.

Menendez, a second-generation McDonald's franchisee who grew up working at his father's restaurants, says the fast food giant is committed to helping its employees. "There are managers who have worked 30 plus years with us and I grew up with their kids. There are ESL and GED programs available to employees. What we try to do is make McDonald's a family."

Global McDelivery Day. Thursday, July 19, from 10:30 a.m. until supplies run out with a minimum $5 food order through UberEats; ubereats.com.