May 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

May saw a flurry of activity as Miami said hello to a host of significant establishments.
Stephen Starr's El Vez opened in Fort Lauderdale, and celebrity chef Lawrence Page brought some Hustle & Soul to South Beach via his Pink Teacup Villa. Wynwood OG Cafeina reopened, Tap 42's largest outpost is now pouring at Aventura Mall, and French rotisserie Sixty10 is churning out chicken in Little Haiti.
The biggest news was the opening of Miami-Dade's first Waffle House.
Some beloved restaurants closed recently, including Howie Klein's Bulldog Barbecue and Vagabond Kitchen & Bar (though a sign on the door says the restaurant is undergoing renovations).
The most interesting spot in the works has to be Chops + Hops, an ax-throwing range and beer bar.
Openings
Alma. 3206 Grand Ave., Miami; 786-502-2155;; almagrove.com.
Cafeina. 297 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-438-0792; cafeinamiami.com
El Vez. 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-8200; wfortlauderdalehotel.com
Exquisito Fine Chocolates. 2606 SW Eighth St., Miami; exquisitochocolates.com
Happy Place Donuts. 507 Española Way, Miami Beach; happyplacedonuts.com
Novikov. 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-489-1000; novikovmiami.com
Obra Kitchen Table. 1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 305-846-9363; obramiami.com
Phenomenom Pinecrest. 11401 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest; 754-216-3478; phenomenom320.com
Pink Teacup Villa. 1542 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-387-8856; lpthechef.com/pink-teacup-villa
Spanish Marie Brewery.14241 SW 120th St., Suite 109, Miami, 786-780-4872; instagram.com/spanishmarie.
Tap 42 Aventura. Aventura Mall, 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-466-9034; tap42.com
Waffle House. 19675 NW Second Ave., Miami Gardens; wafflehouse.com
- Sixty10. 6010 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-502-8006; sixty10mia.com
Closings
- 33 Kitchen
- Bulldog Barbecue
- Dragon One
- Gaijin Izakaya
- Grill Fish
- Shelly's
- Vagabond Kitchen & Bar
Coming Attractions
- Abi Maria - Cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azucar - Opening near FIU and expanding to Texas
- Babe Froman Fine Sausages - To open Palmetto Bay Butcher Shop
- Beat Culture Brewery - Opening soon
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening second location in Downtown Miami
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River
- Charly's Vegan Tacos - Mexican chain opens in Miami.
- Chops + Hops - Ax throwing and beer bar coming to Fort Lauderdale
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- Diez y Seis - Opening at the Shore Club
- Donna Mare and Bungalow by the Sea - Opening at the Cadillac Hotel
- Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- El Club - Opening in the Design District
- Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Etaru - Opening second location on Los Olas
- Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening soon
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Genuine Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- iLov305 - Pitbull is opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- International Smoke - Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry opening restaurant at Aventura Mall
- Kaido - Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Leslie - Opening in Little Havana
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Lost City Brewing Company - Coming to North Miami
- Mason - Opening in midtown Miami
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- North Italia - Opening in Mary Brickell Village
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations
- Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - Opening on Española Way
- Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening in Brickell
- Real Madrid Cafe - Opening in downtown Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Salty Donut - Opening a location in South Miami
- Sergio's - Expanding its fast-casual concepts
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - Opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
- South Beach Brewing Company - First SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
- The Surf Club - Thomas Keller opening a restaurant in Surfside.
- Swan and Bar Bevy - David Grutman and Pharrel team up.
- Time Out Market - Food Hall opening in South Beach
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - The new and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Wawa - Opening several locations in Miami-Dade
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
In the Works
- Max Santiago plans to open a breakfast doughnut cafe.
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a Miami location for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery at 1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach.
- MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
