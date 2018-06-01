May 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

May saw a flurry of activity as Miami said hello to a host of significant establishments.

Stephen Starr's El Vez opened in Fort Lauderdale, and celebrity chef Lawrence Page brought some Hustle & Soul to South Beach via his Pink Teacup Villa. Wynwood OG Cafeina reopened, Tap 42's largest outpost is now pouring at Aventura Mall, and French rotisserie Sixty10 is churning out chicken in Little Haiti.

The biggest news was the opening of Miami-Dade's first Waffle House.