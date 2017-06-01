May 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
Photo by Paul McDermott
May in Miami saw both the weather and the city's restaurant scene heat up. Once again, there were significantly more restaurants opening than closing.
A host of local eateries continue to expand including Tap 42, Harry's Pizzeria, Raw Juce, and Angelo Elia. In addition, restaurateur Barclay Graebner has teamed with Richie Effs and Steve and Liesel Harivel to open Sherwood's Bistro & Bar, named after the nearby Sherwood Forest neighborhood.
Finally, Denmark's Joe & the Juice brings coffee, juices, and a side of showmanship to South Beach.
Sadly, Beacon Hill Chocolates and its gorgeous confections has closed.
Looking forward, Wynwood is growing exponentially with the imminent summer arrivals of Dizengoff, Federal Donuts, the El Bagel Pop-Up, and more.
The South Beach staff lounges in the pool at the Joe House.
Courtesy of Joe & the Juice
Openings
- Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas at CityPlace Doral
- Black Market Miami (68 SW First St., Miami)
- Edukos (1701 W. Flagler St., Suite 101, Miami)
- Ella's Oyster Bar (1615 SW Eighth St., Miami)
- The Fresh Market at CityPlace Doral
- Harry’s Pizzeria at Downtown Dadeland (8975 SW 72nd Pl.)
- Joe & the Juice (1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach)
- King's Bowl at CityPlace Doral
- No Name Chinese (7400 SW 57th St.)
- Raw Juce (1430 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables)
- S&S Diner (2699 Biscayne Blvd., Miami)
- Sherwood's Bistro & Bar (8281 NE 2nd Ave., Miami)
-
Tap 42 (3301 NE First Ave., Miami)
- White Rose Coffee (6246 SW Eighth St., Miami)
Beacon Hill's Valentine's Day truffles
Courtesy of Beacon Hill Chocolates
Closings
- Beacon Hill Chocolates
Coming Attractions
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- BLT Steak - Reopening on South Beach
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations
- The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles and New York
- Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River
- Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami
- Cielito Artisan Pops - Opening in Wynwood
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Dirt - Opening second location at Mary Brickell Village and a pop-up at Aventura Mall
Dizengoff - Michael Solomonov's hummus palace opening in Wynwood
- Dr Smood - Expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell
- El Bagel - Popping up in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
- Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood
- Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon
- Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Hank & Harry's - Expanding to South Miami
- Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, Doral, the Falls, and Hallandale
- In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade
- Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration
- La Centrale - Food court opening in Brickell
- La Leggenda - Neapolitan pizza coming to South Beach
- Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood
- Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
- Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables
- Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- Naked Taco - Opening at Resorts World Bimini
- NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park
- Ofa - Brazilian restaurant coming to South Beach
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti
- Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex
- Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
- Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall
- PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream
- Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening in BRickell
- Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour
- Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood
- Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground
- Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening
- Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour
- Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana
- Veza Sur Brewery - Coming to Wynwood
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
In the Works
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a location in Miami for a taco restaurant
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District
- Arjun Wanjey, a partner at Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach)
-
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami
- Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami Beach
