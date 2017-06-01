May 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

EXPAND Photo by Paul McDermott

May in Miami saw both the weather and the city's restaurant scene heat up. Once again, there were significantly more restaurants opening than closing.

A host of local eateries continue to expand including Tap 42, Harry's Pizzeria, Raw Juce, and Angelo Elia. In addition, restaurateur Barclay Graebner has teamed with Richie Effs and Steve and Liesel Harivel to open Sherwood's Bistro & Bar, named after the nearby Sherwood Forest neighborhood.

Finally, Denmark's Joe & the Juice brings coffee, juices, and a side of showmanship to South Beach.

Sadly, Beacon Hill Chocolates and its gorgeous confections has closed.

Looking forward, Wynwood is growing exponentially with the imminent summer arrivals of Dizengoff, Federal Donuts, the El Bagel Pop-Up, and more.

Openings



Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas at CityPlace Doral



Black Market Miami (68 SW First St., Miami)



Edukos (1701 W. Flagler St., Suite 101, Miami)



Ella's Oyster Bar (1615 SW Eighth St., Miami)



The Fresh Market at CityPlace Doral



Harry’s Pizzeria at Downtown Dadeland (8975 SW 72nd Pl.)



Joe & the Juice (1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach)



King's Bowl at CityPlace Doral



No Name Chinese (7400 SW 57th St.)



Raw Juce (1430 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables)



S&S Diner (2699 Biscayne Blvd., Miami)



Sherwood's Bistro & Bar (8281 NE 2nd Ave., Miami)



Tap 42 (3301 NE First Ave., Miami)



White Rose Coffee (6246 SW Eighth St., Miami)



Closings



Beacon Hill Chocolates



Coming Attractions



Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River



Azucar - Opening near FIU



BLT Steak - Reopening on South Beach



Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami



Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations



The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles and New York



Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River



Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami



Cielito Artisan Pops - Opening in Wynwood



The Citadel - Little River Food Hall



Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Dirt - Opening second location at Mary Brickell Village and a pop-up at Aventura Mall

Dizengoff - Michael Solomonov's hummus palace opening in Wynwood

Dr Smood - Expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell



El Bagel - Popping up in Wynwood



El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami



Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood



Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood



Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon



Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral



Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood



Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square



Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown



Hank & Harry's - Expanding to South Miami



Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations



IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, Doral, the Falls, and Hallandale



In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade



Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration



La Centrale - Food court opening in Brickell



La Leggenda - Neapolitan pizza coming to South Beach



Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU



Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood



Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations



Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local



Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc



Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura



Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables



Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft



Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami



Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion



Myumi at the Citadel in Little River



Naked Taco - Opening at Resorts World Bimini



NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park



Ofa - Brazilian restaurant coming to South Beach



Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti



Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex



Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral



Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami



Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall



PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream



Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove



Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti



Raw Juce - Opening in BRickell



Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami



Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine



Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour



Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood



Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground



Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening



Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour



Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti



Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables



Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon



Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach



Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place



Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon



Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery



Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana



Veza Sur Brewery - Coming to Wynwood



Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami



Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour



In the Works