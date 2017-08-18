Plnthouse: Fresh, Flavorful Food in a Bright, Airy Atmosphere

It’s hard to imagine a chef whose culinary creations are more aesthetically appealing than Matthew Kenney's. The vegan master is known for nutrient-dense, deliciously fresh dishes in rainbow hues that make his fare ideal fodder for Instagram.

His newest eatery, Plnthouse, located inside the 1 Hotel South Beach, is an exercise in luxurious, eco-friendly eats — an airy, sunlit oasis tucked next to the hotel’s gym and wellness center.

Because this spot is Kenney’s second Miami restaurant — his first was Wynwood’s Plant Food + Wine — expectations were high. (He is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the Scared Space, the landlord of Plant Food + Wine is located. The restaurant continues to operate without Kenney's involvement; however, his culinary academy has closed.) The new concept is more casual than Plant and has a bit of a different demographic. It's a poolside spot where anyone can pop in for a smoothie, a snack, or a full spread of protein and plant-strong options.