Matthew Kenney Hosting Pop-Up Dinners at Plnthouse Throughout October
Courtesy of Matthew Kenney

Matthew Kenney Hosting Pop-Up Dinners at Plnthouse Throughout October

Hannah Sentenac | October 9, 2017 | 9:00am
If you're hungry for some Instagrammable, nutrient-dense, herbivorous eats, plant-based all-star Matthew Kenney is hosting an October-long pop-up dinner series at his poolside Miami Beach restaurant, Plnthouse.

The limited-availability event, taking place Tuesday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. through October 31, presents dishes from Kenney’s newest cookbook, Plantlab, along with Plnthouse favorites.

"The pop-up dinner will give guests a chance to explore a new delicious plant-based menu outside of our regular breakfast and lunch hours," says Gabriel Rivera, director of food and beverage at 1 Hotel South Beach. "The menu features recipes from Kenney’s newest cookbook and will showcase inventive techniques in dishes that look beautiful and taste divine."

Items on the menu include watermelon poke with ponzu, lime marinade, kale, macadamia nut, and mint ($12); green papaya salad with daikon radish, sesame-ginger dressing, crushed almonds, and radish sprouts ($13); and butternut squash gnocchi with farro Bolognese ($25).

The dinner lineup will also include popular items from Plnthouse, including zucchini noodles with pistachio pesto, cashew ricotta, and slow-roasted tomatoes ($15) and a beet-and-mushroom burger with carrot-beet ketchup, sunflower cheddar, and dill pickles on a sesame bun ($20).

The menu is designed to appeal to vegans and omnivores alike.

"Of course, since the opening of Plnthouse, the response from omnivores has been very positive with how unique and robust the plates taste," Rivera says. "We are committed to consistently delivering rich flavors in every dish, and in order to attract a wide range of consumers, we offer a plant-based cuisine that is refined, healthful, and savory."

Plnthouse. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; matthewkenneycuisine.com. Tuesday through Sunday 6 to 9 p.m. through October 31.

 
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues.She is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

