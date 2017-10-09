Matthew Kenney Hosting Pop-Up Dinners at Plnthouse Throughout October

If you're hungry for some Instagrammable, nutrient-dense, herbivorous eats, plant-based all-star Matthew Kenney is hosting an October-long pop-up dinner series at his poolside Miami Beach restaurant, Plnthouse.

The limited-availability event, taking place Tuesday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. through October 31, presents dishes from Kenney’s newest cookbook, Plantlab, along with Plnthouse favorites.

"The pop-up dinner will give guests a chance to explore a new delicious plant-based menu outside of our regular breakfast and lunch hours," says Gabriel Rivera, director of food and beverage at 1 Hotel South Beach. "The menu features recipes from Kenney’s newest cookbook and will showcase inventive techniques in dishes that look beautiful and taste divine."