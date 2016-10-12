menu

Marion Launches Mediterranean Power-Lunch Buffet for $24

Marion Launches Mediterranean Power-Lunch Buffet for $24

Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at 9:23 a.m.
By Valeria Nekhim Lease
Marion's elegant lunch buffet is priced at $24 per person.
Photo courtesy of Marion
You don't need to be in a position of power to enjoy Marion's new power-lunch buffet, priced at $24 per person. All you require is an appetite, because the Mediterranean eatery in Brickell knows how to do a buffet. French owners Mathieu Massa and Michael Richard (they also own Miami Beach's bacchanalian Bâoli), have teamed with executive chef Gustavo Vertone to create an elaborate spread composed of Marion signature items such as the beloved organic rotisserie chicken.  

The 260-seat bistro, located on the ground floor of a condominium building, has Parisian charm written all over it. New Times was invited to sample the buffet during a lunch event hosted by Glamsquad,  a service that sends hair, nail, and makeup professionals to your door. Creative director Giovanni Vaccaro was on hand to discuss fall hair trends (the texturized ponytail and "dirty," undone hair), as well as the brand's new partnership with Dyson Hair. 

Marion's European-style buffet has something for everyone, including power lunchers trying to watch their waistlines. From the cold section there's an assortment of breads, cheeses, and charcuterie, such as prosciutto, soppressata, salami, and mortadella. On the lighter side, there's quinoa, grilled vegetables, Greek salad, and a slew of ingredients to create your salad of choice. Favorite hot items include meatballs and eggplant Parmigiana, but rest assured there are plenty of other items to choose from. 

Desserts are excellent at Marion in Brickell.
Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease

Dessert is definitely the best part and features homemade tiramisu, miniature creme brûlée, cheesecake, lemon squares, brownies, fresh fruit, and other treats. The chocolate cupcakes are otherworldly, and although their small size might not prevent you from returning for seconds, the miniature portions are much appreciated. 

Marion's lunch buffet is available Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m., so grab a seat with your co-workers or friends by the sun-filled windows and feast away. 

Follow Valeria Nekhim Lease on Twitter and Instagram.

Marion
1111 SW First Ave.
Miami, FL 33130

786-717-7512

marionmiami.com

