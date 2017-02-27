Mardi Gras in Miami: Celebrate With Beads, Beignets, and Gumbo

EXPAND Peacemaker po'boy Mignonette

Mardi Gras, French for "Fat Tuesday", refers to the Carnival celebrations beginning on the Christian feast of Epiphany (Three Kings Day) and culminating on the day before Ash Wednesday. Technically, “Mardi Gras” is that last Tuesday before Ash Wednesday which ushers in 40 days of one's best behavior, and “Carnival” is the season that begins on the Feast of Epiphany. But you don't want a theology lesson, do you? You want to know where to eat a lot of good food, because that is what happens on Mardi Gras, the last day of craziness before the more somber, austere, Christian fasting season of Lent begins- people stuff their faces silly.. They also like a good parade and the chance to load up on bead necklaces (and beer). For that, check out The New Times piece here. Here's where you can revel in some gluttonous eating and catch some fun:

MIAMI

The Fish House

This seafood spot has been around since 1995 with regulars returning for their simple, straightforward seafood. On Tuesday, February 28th at 6pm, they will kickoff Mardi Gras with their annual celebration featuring good grub, lots of music (there's an indoor and outdoor stage), even more beads, and of course, Kings Cake. Open 11:30am-11:00pm.

Miller Road Plaza 10000

10000 SW 56th St #41

Miami, FL 33165

305-595-8453

Mignonette

Chef/Owner Daniel Serfer is brewing up a batch of gumbo and assembling giant 2' fried shrimp po'boys for the evening. Chef Bobby Frank at Mignonette Downtown is preparing Peacemaker Po'Boys for Mardi Gras on Tuesday, February 28th!

Peacemaker Po'Boy

Peacemaker (n.) — A po’boy that combines two different proteins, such as fried oysters and fried shrimp.

At Mignonette Downtown guests can create their own Po'Boy, called the Peacemaker, with a combination of fried shrimp, clams, conch or oysters. Choose oysters off the marquee and Chef de Cuisine Bobby Frank will shuck 'em, fry 'em and add them to your personalized po'boy. Peacemakers are $15 and are served at lunch, from 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM.

Downtown Location:

210 NE 18th Street,

Miami, FL 33132

305-374-4635

Uptown Location:

13951 Biscayne Boulevard,

North Miami Beach, FL 33181

305-705-2159

Vagabond Kitchen and Bar

Vagabond Kitchen and Bar is welcoming Mardi Gras with live jazz and a meal that will transport guests to The Big Easy which includes Seafood Gumbo, Blackened Snapper or Creole Jambalaya. Always leave room for dessert! Vagabond will be wrapping it up with Bread Pudding and the traditional Kings Cake.

Tickets are $45 per person.

7301 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, FL 33138

786-409-5635

Mango's Tropical Cafe

This nightclub/restaurant promises a fun-filled Mardi Gras night. For $10 come celebrate Fat Tuesday's at Mango's, with drink specials that are guaranteed to make it a great party.

900 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-4422

Concrete Beach Brewery

Concrete Beach Brewery is partying the 305-way, offering its annual epic Miami Gras block party, an event filled with dancing, eating, and the awaited release of their Miami Gras beer- an orange blossom honey juniper beauty.

325 NW 24th St

Miami, FL 33127

305-796-2727

Saturday March 4, 2017

12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

FT. LAUDERDALE

Riverside Hotel

On Saturday, February 25th, Riverside Hotel is transforming into one big party- Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille, Indigo Restaurant, Golden Lyon Vintage Pub and Preston’s Wine & Martini Lounge will be offering up flavors of The Big Easy from crawfish boil, gumbo, mini muffulettas and bourbon bread pudding. They'll be a Second Line parade, beer, and lots of beads. Flashing your boobs is optional.

The celebration runs from 7:00pm -10:00pm and is priced at $50 per person.

Riverside Hotel

620 East Las Olas Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Big City Tavern

Chef Steven Zobel lived in New Orleans and knows a good jamboree. For Mardi Gras, he'll be offering up a special menu inspired by his time at The Big Easy with regional specials like, N’awlins BBQ “Stwimp”- ($13.00), "Fat Stevie's" Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya ($26.00) and of course, the quintessential sweet treat, Beignets and Sugar in a Brown Bag ($8.00). BYOB (Bring Your Own Beads.)

609 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 3301

954-727-0307

Open 11:30am - 3:00am