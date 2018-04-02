March 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

March was a tough month for Miami's food scene. Though some promising eateries opened, it was the closings that made the news.
Last month, some of South Florida's most loved and respected eateries shuttered abruptly. Philadelphia's Dizengoff and Federal Donuts, Proof Pizza & Pasta, and Fort Lauderdale's Hot & Soul all closed.
All locations of cold-pressed juice chain Jugofresh closed after owner Matthew Sherman listed the reasons in a stunning display of transparency.
Openings
- 222 Taco. 1624 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village; 855-222-8226; 222ta.co.
- The Alchemist. 17830 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach; 786-916-3560; thealchemist.cafe.
- Boathouse at the Riverside. 620 SE Fourth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-377-5494; riversidehotel.com.
- Crudos Fusion Art. 250 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-238-7103; crudosfusionart.com.
- Doc B's Fresh Kitchen. 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-864-1220; docbsfreshkitchen.com.
- Kahwa Coffee. 1701 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-397-8700; kahwacoffee.com.
- Lucia Pizzeria. 8755 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-249-1043; luciapizzeria.com.
- Le Chick. 310 NW 24th St., Miami; lechickmiami.com.
- Lime Fresh Mexican Grill. 1439 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 786-420-5463; limefreshmexicangrill.com.
- Shake Shack Aventura Mall. 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; shakeshack.com.
- Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall. 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; aventuramall.com.
Closings
- Dizengoff
- Federal Donuts
- Hot & Soul
- Jugofresh
- Proof Pizza & Pasta
- Roberta's Pop-Up
Coming Attractions
- Abi Maria - Cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- Babe Froman Fine Sausages - To Open Palmetto Bay Butcher Shop
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- El Club - Opening in the Design District
- El Vez - Stephen Starr's Mexican concept coming to W Fort Lauderdale
- Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Etaru - Opening second location
- Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening soon
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Genuine Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- Happy Place Donuts - Opening on Espanola Way
- iLov305 - Pitbull is opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- International Smoke - Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry opening restaurant at Aventura Mall
- Jackson Hall - Healthy food hall by the Wynwood YaArd people.
- Kaido — Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Leslie - Opening in Little Havana
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Lost City Brewing Company - Coming to North Miami
- Mason - Opening in midtown Miami
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- Novikov - Opening Spring 2018
- Obra Kitchen Table - Opening in Miami
- OLA - Opening in Bakehouse Brasserie space
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations
- Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - Opening on Española Way
- Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening in Brickell
- Real Madrid Cafe - Opening in downtown Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Salty Donut - Opening a location in South Miami.
- Sergio's - Expanding its fast-casual concepts.
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - Opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
- South Beach Brewing Company - First SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
- Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground
- Tap 42 - Opening at Aventura Mall
- Taquiza - Opening location in North Beach.
- Time Out Market - Food Hall opening in South Beach
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Wawa - Opening several locations in Miami-Dade
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations to come
In the Works
- Max Santiago to open a doughnut shop.
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a Miami location for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery at 1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach.
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
- Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons in Miami Beach.
