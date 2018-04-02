March 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

March was a tough month for Miami's food scene. Though some promising eateries opened, it was the closings that made the news.

Last month, some of South Florida's most loved and respected eateries shuttered abruptly. Philadelphia's Dizengoff and Federal Donuts, Proof Pizza & Pasta, and Fort Lauderdale's Hot & Soul all closed.

All locations of cold-pressed juice chain Jugofresh closed after owner Matthew Sherman listed the reasons in a stunning display of transparency.