March 2017's Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach Restaurant Openings and Closings
Beehive Kitchen is now open in Fort Lauderdale.
Photo courtesy of Beehive Kitchen
March was a busy month for South Florida, with plenty of restaurant openings (so many it's hard to keep track) and few notable closings.
The month welcomed the addition of long-awaited establishments. There was everything from craft brewery NoBo Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach to ramen hot spot Ramen Lab Eatery and the new arm of the well-known sushi spots, the Lemongrass family of restaurants.
Only a few establishments closed, some only temporarily, such as old-school Ernie's BBQ. Others shuttered for good, including longtime Pompano Beach Italian red-sauce joint Frank & Dino's and Market 17's year-old daytime lunch option, Day Market Kitchen.
Here's a rundown of the places in Broward and Palm Beach that opened or closed in March, along with ones that are on the way. Did we miss something? Tell us in the comments.
Open
- Cask & Shaker, Wellington
- Aroma Indian Cuisine, West Palm Beach
- Capital One Cafe, West Palm Beach
- WaWa, Lake Worth / Palm Springs
- NoBo Brewing Co., Boynton Beach
- Colombian Coffee House, Delray Beach
- Ceviche 401, Delray Beach
- Ocean One Bar & Grille, Delray Beach
- Blue Island Fish, Delray Beach
- Campo Produce, Boynton Beach
- Bailey's Blendz, Boynton Beach
- Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria, Boca Raton
- Geisha Asian Bistro, Boca Raton
- Pho Boca, Boca Raton
- Ramen Lab Eatery, Boca Raton
- Ouzo Bay, Boca Raton
- The Poke Company, Boca Raton
- Fat Boyz BBQ, Boca Raton
- Fratelli Pizza, Pasta & Vino, Deerfield Beach
- The Brazilian Grill, Pompano Beach
- Beehive Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale
- Burger Freak, Fort Lauderdale
- Whole Life Earth Cafe, Fort Lauderdale
- Park & Ocean, Fort Lauderdale
- LunchRoom, Fort Lauderdale
- LG's Uptown Eatery, Fort Lauderdale
- Seabar, Fort Lauderdale
- The Revenant Coffee House & Eatery, Fort Lauderdale
- Lunchroom, Fort Lauderdale
- G Spot Bar, Fort Lauderdale
- Swirl Wine Bistro, Coconut Creek
- Pho Brothers, Plantation
- Aroa Craft Yogurt & Cafe, Plantation
- Bien Chido, Plantation
- Craft on 14, Plantation
- Twin Peeks, Pembroke Pines
- Northing Bundt Cakes, Pembroke Pines
- Texas de Brazil, Sunrise
- Margate BBQ, Margate
- The Crab Pot Bar & Grill, Hollywood
- Lemongrass Hot Pot, Davie
- Sweet Warriors Peruvian Bistro, Davie
- Jet's Pizza, Davie
- Apropo Crepes & Baguettes, Davie
- Zabb Thai and Sushi, Davie
- Potatopia, Davie
In September 2015, Day Market Kitchen was promoted as the casual daytime extension of Market 17.
Photo courtesy of Day Market Kitchen
Closed
- Frank & Dino's, Pompano Beach
- Yuji Japanese Restaurant, Wilton Manors (temporarily closed)
- Ernie' BBQ, Fort Lauderdale (temporarily closed)
- Day Market Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale
- Land Crab Lounge, Dania Beach
Coming Soon
- 123 Datura, West Palm Beach
- Grange Hall, West Palm Beach
- Lost Weekend, West Palm Beach
- Kapow!, West Palm Beach Patina, West Palm Beach
- Ookapow Brewing Co., West Palm Beach
- Steam Horse Brewing, West Palm Beach
- Palm Beach Brewery & Wine Vault, West Palm Beach
- Death & Glory, Delray Beach
- Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Delray Beach
- Batch Gastropub, Delray Beach
- Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Boca Raton
- MIA Kitchen + Bar, Boca Raton
- Prosperity Brewers, Boca Raton
- Pompano Beach House, Pompano Beach
- WaWa, Davie
- Odd Breed Wild Ales, Pompano Beach
- Papaseatos, Lighthouse Point
- Oceanic Dining, Pompano Beach
- New River Brewing, Fort Lauderdale
- El Camino, Fort Lauderdale
- Milk Money, Fort Lauderdale
- Good Spirits, Fort Lauderdale
- Proper Sandwich, Fort Lauderdale
- Gulfstream Brewing, Fort Lauderdale
- Invasive Species, Fort Lauderdale
- Bar Rita, Fort Lauderdale
- TRP Taste, Fort Lauderdale
- Monkitail, Hollywood
- Riverside Market, Plantation
- 3 Sons Brewing, Davie
