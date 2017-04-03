March 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
|
Dashi opens at River Yacht Club.
Courtesy of Dashi
The growth of Miami's culinary scene looks like it's not slowing, with expansion west to Doral, Kendall, and Little Havana. Multiple eateries recently opened in Doral, including Cooper's Hawk Restaurant & Winery and Rusty Bucket, both at the new shopping, dining, and entertainment complex CityPlace Doral.
Though openings were significant, including the appearance of Madrid's Tatel in South Beach and Estefan Kitchen in the Design District, closings tugged at local foodies' heartstrings.
Epicure Gourmet Market announced the closure of its Sunny Isles Beach location, though its flagship in South Beach is still going strong, and Michael Schwartz's Cypress Tavern served its last meal a few days ago.
The beloved Japanese Market and Sushi Deli closed March 20 after a 37-year run.
Finally, chef Michael Shikany passed away just days after posting to Facebook that he had leased space in Allapattah for a new project, leaving Miami to wonder what fantastical meals he might have created.
|
Rafael Nadal and Enrique Iglesias at the grand opening of Tatel Miami March 20.
Courtesy of Tatel Miami
Openings
- Agave Taco Bar (9739 NW 41st St., Doral)
- Bar Nancy (2007 SW Eighth St., Miami)
- Baru Latin Bar at the Palms at Town and Country
- The Conservatory at the Betsy
- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant at CityPlace Doral (3585 NW 83rd Ave., Doral)
- DD's Gourmet Cookies at Shops at Sunset Place
- Dashi at River Yacht Club
- Dough Miami (delivery only, doughmia.com)
- Estefan Kitchen (140 NE 39th St. #133, Miami)
- Fuchai Chinese & Korean Kitchen (2506 NE Second Ave., Miami)
- Level One (1110 S. Miami Ave., Miami)
- Moon Thai (3455 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach)
- Morelia Gourmet Paletas (76 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables)
- O'Munaciello ( 6425 Biscayne Blvd., Miami)
-
Nautilus Cabana Club
- PizzaRev (130 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables)
- Plnthouse at the 1 Hotel & Homes
- Rusty Bucket at CityPlace Doral (3585 NW 83rd Ave., Doral)
- Santorini by Georgios at the Hilton Bentley South Beach (101B Ocean Dr., Miami Beach)
- South Pointe Tavern (40 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach)
- Tatel at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach
- Zucca (162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables)
|
It's the end of Japanese Market and Sushi Deli.
Photo by Zachary Fagenson
Closings
- Cypress Tavern
- Epicure Market in Sunny Isles Beach
- Japanese Market and Sushi Deli
|
Rendering of the new Miami Beach location of Malibu Farm.
Courtesy of Malibu Farm
Coming Attractions
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations
- The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles
- Cake Thai - Opening at The Citadel in Little River
- Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami
- Cindy Lou's - Opening in Little River District
- Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Dirt - Opening second location, at Mary Brickell Village, and a pop-up at Aventura Mall
- Dr Smood - expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- Ella's Oyster Bar - Opening in Little Haiti
- Estefan Kitchen - Gloria and Emilio are at it again
- Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood
- Firehouse Mrkt - Food Hall opening soon
- Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade
- Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration
- Kiki on the River - Opening with gondolas
- La Centrale — Food court opening in Brickell
- Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood
- Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
- Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc
- McAlister's Deli - Chain deli opening in Miami
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables
- Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in Downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- Myumi at The Citadel in Little River
- NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti
- Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex
- Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
- Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall
- PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream
- Poke 305 (expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove)
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening on Miami Beach
- Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- S&S Diner - To reopen on Biscayne Boulevar
- Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour
- Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood
- Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground
- Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening
- Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour
- Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
- Tap 42 - Opening in midtown Miami
- Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
|
Thomas Keller
Wikimedia Commons/Arnold Gatilao
In the Works
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a location in Miami for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun Wanjey, a partner at Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach).
-
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
- Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami Beach.
Related Locations
1412 79th St. Causeway
Miami Beach, FL 33141
1412 79th St. Causeway
Miami Beach, FL 33141
8326 Mills Dr.
Miami, FL 33183
401 SW Third Ave.
Miami, FL 33130
1825 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
sixtyhotels.com/hotel/nautilus
1440 Ocean Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Miami dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!