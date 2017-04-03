March 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Dashi opens at River Yacht Club. Courtesy of Dashi

The growth of Miami's culinary scene looks like it's not slowing, with expansion west to Doral, Kendall, and Little Havana. Multiple eateries recently opened in Doral, including Cooper's Hawk Restaurant & Winery and Rusty Bucket, both at the new shopping, dining, and entertainment complex CityPlace Doral.

Though openings were significant, including the appearance of Madrid's Tatel in South Beach and Estefan Kitchen in the Design District, closings tugged at local foodies' heartstrings.

Epicure Gourmet Market announced the closure of its Sunny Isles Beach location, though its flagship in South Beach is still going strong, and Michael Schwartz's Cypress Tavern served its last meal a few days ago.

The beloved Japanese Market and Sushi Deli closed March 20 after a 37-year run.

Finally, chef Michael Shikany passed away just days after posting to Facebook that he had leased space in Allapattah for a new project, leaving Miami to wonder what fantastical meals he might have created.

Rafael Nadal and Enrique Iglesias at the grand opening of Tatel Miami March 20. Courtesy of Tatel Miami

Openings



Agave Taco Bar (9739 NW 41st St., Doral)



Bar Nancy (2007 SW Eighth St., Miami)



Baru Latin Bar at the Palms at Town and Country



The Conservatory at the Betsy



Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant at CityPlace Doral (3585 NW 83rd Ave., Doral)



DD's Gourmet Cookies at Shops at Sunset Place



Dashi at River Yacht Club



Dough Miami (delivery only, doughmia.com)



Estefan Kitchen (140 NE 39th St. #133, Miami)



Fuchai Chinese & Korean Kitchen (2506 NE Second Ave., Miami)



Level One (1110 S. Miami Ave., Miami)



Moon Thai (3455 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach)



Morelia Gourmet Paletas (76 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables)



O'Munaciello ( 6425 Biscayne Blvd., Miami)



Nautilus Cabana Club



PizzaRev (130 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables)



Plnthouse at the 1 Hotel & Homes



Rusty Bucket at CityPlace Doral (3585 NW 83rd Ave., Doral)



Santorini by Georgios at the Hilton Bentley South Beach (101B Ocean Dr., Miami Beach)



South Pointe Tavern (40 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach)



Tatel at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach



Zucca (162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables)



It's the end of Japanese Market and Sushi Deli. Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Closings



Cypress Tavern



Epicure Market in Sunny Isles Beach



Japanese Market and Sushi Deli



EXPAND Rendering of the new Miami Beach location of Malibu Farm. Courtesy of Malibu Farm

Coming Attractions



Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River



Azucar - Opening near FIU



Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami



Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations



The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles



Cake Thai - Opening at The Citadel in Little River



Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami



Cindy Lou's - Opening in Little River District



Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Dirt - Opening second location, at Mary Brickell Village, and a pop-up at Aventura Mall



Dr Smood - expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell



El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami



Ella's Oyster Bar - Opening in Little Haiti



Estefan Kitchen - Gloria and Emilio are at it again



Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood



Firehouse Mrkt - Food Hall opening soon



Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral



Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood



Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square



Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown



Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations



IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade



Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration



Kiki on the River - Opening with gondolas



La Centrale — Food court opening in Brickell



Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU



Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood



Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations



Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local



Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc



McAlister's Deli - Chain deli opening in Miami



Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura



Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables



Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft



Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in Downtown Miami



Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion



Myumi at The Citadel in Little River



NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park



Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti



Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex



Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral



Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami



Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall



PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream



Poke 305 (expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove)



Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti



Raw Juce - Opening on Miami Beach



Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami



Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine



S&S Diner - To reopen on Biscayne Boulevar



Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour



Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood



Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground



Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening



Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour



Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti



Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables



Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon



Tap 42 - Opening in midtown Miami



Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach



Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place



Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon



Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery



Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana



Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami



Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour



Thomas Keller Wikimedia Commons/Arnold Gatilao

In the Works