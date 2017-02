Map of SOBEWFF 2017 Venues and Events

EXPAND New Times photo illustration

1) North Venue

Beachside at Delano Hotel, entrance at 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

Barilla’s Italian Bites on the Beach, 2/23, 6:15 p.m.

Burger Bash, 2/24, 7:30 p.m.

Bacardi on the Beach, 2/25, 9 p.m.

Lucky Chopsticks: An Asian Night Market, 2/26, 6 p.m.

2) The Betsy Hotel

1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

Cigars & Spirits, 2/24, 11 p.m.

3) Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

1220 16th St., Miami Beach

Craft-y Cocktail Hour, 2/23, 5 p.m.

4) Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Best of the Best, 2/24, 7:30 p.m.

5) Grand Tasting Village

13th Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

Grand Tasting Village, 2/24 (trade day), 1 p.m.; 2/25 and 2/26, noon.

6) Jungle Island

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami

Fun and Fit as a Family, 2/25 and 2/26, 10 a.m.

7) Loews Miami Beach Hotel

1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Tacos After Dark, 2/23, 10 p.m.

Tribute Dinner, 2/25, 7 p.m.

Southern Kitchen Brunch, 2/26, 11:30 a.m.

Buddhas & Bellinis, 2/25 and 2/26, 10:30 a.m.

8) Lure Fishbar

Loews, 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Oyster Bash, 2/24, 4 p.m.

9) Monty’s Sunset

300 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

Food Fight, 2/25, 10 p.m.

10) National Hotel

1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Decadent Dessert Party, 2/25, 10 p.m.

11) Palm Court at Design District

140 NE 39th St., Miami

Croquetas & Champagne, 2/25, 10 p.m.

12) SLS Brickell

1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami

Brunch, 2/26, 11 a.m.

13) SLS South Beach

1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Paella & Tapas by the Pool, 2/23, 7 p.m.

14) Shelborne Miami Beach

1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Salty, Sweet & Savory Treats, 2/24, 10 p.m.

15) The Standard Spa

40 Island Ave., Miami Beach

Yappie Hour, 2/25, 4 p.m.

16) Surfcomber Hotel

1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

The Art of Tiki, 2/24, 10 p.m.

17) Talde Miami Beach at the Confidante Hotel

4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Noodling Around, 2/25, 10 p.m.

18) W South Beach

2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Chicken Coupe, 2/25, 7 p.m.

OUT OF MAP AREA

Biltmore Hotel

1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables

Swine & Wine, 2/26, 5:30 p.m.

Corsair at Turnberry Isle

19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura

Tailgate Event, 2/23, 7 p.m.

Bonnet House Museum & Gardens

900 N. Birch Rd., Fort Lauderdale

Seaside Eats, 2/22, 7 p.m.

Diplomat Resort & Spa

3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood

Point Royal Clambake, 2/24, 7 p.m.

FATVillage

521 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Drink Fort Lauderdale: Cocktail Time Machine Experience, 2/24, 10 p.m.

Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale

1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Bloody Mary Brunch, 2/26, noon.