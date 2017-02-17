Manna Life Food's Brunch Prix Fixe Offers Vegan Mac 'n' Cheese

Gluten-free mac 'n' cheese from Manna Life Food. Courtesy of Manna Life Food

Brunch might be the world's best meal, but too much of a good thing — like sugar, fat, and booze — can be less than enjoyable, particularly when you have to go back to work Monday morning.

That's why Manna Life Food's new Fuel Good Brunch is the perfect alternative for health-conscious Miamians. The all-inclusive Saturday meal is a guilt-free way to start the weekend.

Related Stories Manna Life Food Serves Superfoods to Fuel Your Busy Day

"I really wanted a healthy weekend brunch option. Most of the brunches are loaded with calories, alcohol, and fried foods," Manna owner Sabra Seligman says. "It's nice to get a treat on the weekend, but we still need to be conscious about what we put into our bodies, regardless of whether it's brunch or not. I also think it's nice to have a prix-fixe menu since most brunches are unlimited and people end up eating way too much and feel bloated and heavy afterward."

Brunch spread at Manna Life Food. Courtesy of Manna Life Food

The brunch debuted last weekend and runs every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The prix fixe costs $25 per person and includes the following:



Steamed oats with berry compote and walnuts.

Fresh fruit salad drizzled with honey-lime glaze and dusted with bee pollen. (The honey and bee pollen can be left off.)

Cashew mac 'n' cheese topped with toasted nuts and coconut.

Savory/sweet half superfood arepa with cashew cream cheese with zumac or house-made Nutella and guava drizzle.

Freshly squeezed orange juice.

Choice of organic Colombian coffee or house digestive tea with ginger, honey, and lime. (The honey can be left out.)

The menu was planned to include the best of both worlds, Seligman says. "I wanted a mix of classic American food staples that people love, plus nutrient-dense Manna recipes with some indulgence, and some fresh-focused foods followed by a warm, nourishing drink."

