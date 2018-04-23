Mandolin Agean Bistro Owners Open Mrs. Mandolin Lifestyle Boutique and Cafe

Mrs. Mandolin, a lifestyle store and café by the owners of Mandolin Aegean Bistro, has opened just a block north of the beloved eatery.

The shop looks more like a chic little home in the Greek islands than a store in Miami's bustling Design District — and that's exactly the way Anastasia Koutsioukis meant it to be.

Koutsioukis, who co-owns Mandolin, wanted the boutique to be an extension of the eatery's Mediterranean-inspired experience. The wares sold in the store are inspired by her travels to the Mediterranean and beyond.

The shop looks like the interior of the home you've always wanted to live in, with sofas and a communal dining table displaying throws, dishes, vases, and other items. Mrs. Mandolin also sells clothing and jewelry — all designed for wearing in Greece — or Miami for that matter.

Koutsioukis, who is lovingly referred to as "Mrs. Mandolin" by restaurant regulars, says the shop is a direct extension of the restaurant. "Guests were asking where they could get those great pillows or dishes," she says. It was then she and her husband/business partner Ahmet Erkaya decided to open a store that could answer those questions.

Mrs. Mandolin coffee and wine bar. Photo by Laine Doss

Of course, hospitality is the number one passion of Koutsioukis, so Mrs. Mandolin also serves Per'La coffee, wine, and light bites — with a twist. "The wine and coffee is served in a cup or glass you can buy and take home," Koutsioukis says.

Mrs. Mandolin's small market sells the shop's unique blend of Per'La coffee, honey, salumi, and other delights.

Mrs. Mandolin. 4218 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-420-5110; mrsmandolin.com. Tuesday through Saturday noon to 8 p.m., Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

