Make Michael Schwartz's Pizza at Home With Cookbook Genuine Pizza

Michael Schwartz's stracciatella pie is one of his favorite recipes listed in his forthcoming cookbook, Genuine Pizza .

Michael Schwartz is dishing on how to make the perfect pizza. All you need is an apron, a few ingredients, and his new cookbook, Genuine Pizza, which hits bookstands April 2019.

Named after the James Beard award-winning chef's pizza empire, which includes five locations between Miami and Atlanta, the cookbook will outline Schwartz's approach to pizza. With it, you'll gain access to 75 step-by-step recipes, each crafted by the chef.

"The secret to good food is good food, and it starts with sourcing great ingredients," he says. "Pizza has always been an important part of all my restaurants. And I want the home cook to feel like they now have a great resource that they can turn to."