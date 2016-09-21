Make Edible Graffiti Tonight at the Wynwood Yard

EXPAND Use colorful ingredients to make an art-filled meal at the Wynwood Yard's cooking class. Photo by Vinay Seshachellam

Sarah Myers’ cooking series, Sprouted Chef, returns tonight with an edible graffiti class featuring artist Pedro Amos.

Wynwood is now Zika-free, according to an announcement made by Gov. Rick Scott this past Monday, and Myers says she couldn't be more excited to kick off the revival of her series under these circumstances.

"It makes me really happy to hear some good press about Wynwood," she says. "I have been wanting to launch new concepts for the coming season that would highlight the community of Wynwood, so this comes at a perfect time."

This week's iteration will swap paint for a variety of vibrant vegetable purées to create a hodgepodge of edible masterpieces. Each participant will be given large white plates to use as canvases, with Myers and Amos serving as guides for patterns, color mixing, texture, and taste.

"I met Pedro at the Yard, and he told me he was the graffiti artist who painted the Orlando mural there," Myers explains. "We got talking about my cooking classes and both just looked at each other and wanted to collaborate."

EXPAND The class will be offered in a group setting, allowing participants to be social. Photo by Vinay Seshachellam

Myers says ingredients will include beets, fennel, roasted red peppers, sweet potatoes, garlic spinach, curried cauliflower, cashew cauliflower, carrot harissa, and purple potatoes. Participants can add vegetable steaks, shaved ribbons, nuts, herbs, and flowers for added pizzazz. All food will be vegan-friendly.

"I wanted to offer a more playful and interactive class where each participant can use their creative free will to design and create flavor profiles," she says. "Pedro will also talk about an artist's perceptive in regards to colors, patterns, and overall balance as a visual piece of art."

Myers' cooking series launched at the Wynwood Yard this past February. Similar to her other classes, the event will run for about three hours. It costs $60 per person, which allows Myers to break even in terms of preparation and food costs.

"The class is different, but the whole concept is still the same," she explains. "It'll still be a family-style setting where everyone will be hands-on."

Class begins at 7 p.m. today at the Wynwood Yard. Tickets cost $60 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

