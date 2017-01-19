Make a Custom Snow Cone With New Exhibit-Inspired Menu at PAMM

Enjoy a DIY snow cone through Verde's latest exhibit-inspired menu. Courtesy of Verde

The time has come again: Verde's executive chef, Kaytlin Brakefield, has debuted her latest exhibit-inspired menu. Celebrating Pérez Art Museum Miami's display of Argentine artist Julio Le Parc's work, Brakefield presents South American cuisine in a playful and interactive way.

"I felt like Parc wants you to experience and be involved with his art," she says. "That's why I wanted to make this menu more hands-on than others."

The first U.S. museum to exhibit his pieces, PAMM presents more than 100 works that shatter traditional boundaries between artist and viewer. That sparked Brakefield to create a menu that encourages participation and reflects themes common in Parc's art, such as geometric shapes, vibrant colors, and depth through transparency.

"With this exhibit and menu, we tried to take a much different approach," she explains. "Unlike other menus we've done, this one was hardly based on Parc's heritage. It's completely about his ideas on art and how he perceives things."

Brakefield's prix fixe ($27), which is available through January 31, includes three distinct courses, beginning with rainbow spring rolls. She wraps colorful vegetables, sliced in various shapes, in clear rice paper. "Everyone sees something different when they look at the spring rolls," she says. "They look different depending on the angle you're looking."

The second course is garlic-marinated churrasco that's sliced and served with red chimichurri. "He was born and did a lot of work in Argentina," she says. "This dish is very typical of there. It also requires diners to eat each piece of steak individually, keeping them engaged."

Ending the meal is a snow cone paired with three whimsical sauces — lavender, prickly pear, and passionfruit — for diners to drizzle into their ice.

"One of his biggest pieces is a beautiful red globe," she says. "I wanted to re-create it, but I also wanted diners to be able to make something themselves. This really gives that feeling of playfulness and interactiveness that I was going for."

For more information, visit pamm.org/dining.

