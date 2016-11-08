Madruga Bakery To Bring Country Loaves, Croissants, and Maybe Bagels to Coral Gables

Madruga's country loaf. Image courtesy Madruga Bakery

It's hard to say which part of bakery life burrowed deepest in Naomi Harris' soul. There's the bit about being an integral part of a community, a kind of indispensable gathering place. There's the opportunity, particularly in the industrial food era, to give people something unlike anything they've tasted. Then of course there's the bread itself.

This December, the soft-spoken 27-year-old hopes to bring all three together when she opens Madruga Bakery, situated on the Coral Gables street of the same name near South Dixie Highway and the University of Miami.

Harris was born in Miami and into a kind of restaurant royalty. Her father Larry with his brother Stuart founded Miami's beloved chicken chain Pollo Tropical in 1988 and ran it for a decade before selling it in 1990 for about $90 million to a hulking Burger King franchisee.

She didn't initially plan for a life in restaurants, never mind one of marathon, overnight baking shifts. She went to Northwestern University to study political and environmental science with plans to attend law school in hopes of becoming a kind of food policy wonk. "I always loved baking, but mostly on the side," she said.

One summer she interned with the pastry chef at Coral Gables' now-shuttered Cacao. After college, she enrolled in World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms, a group of organizations that place volunteers on farms around the globe. The program took her from Washington State's Dog Mountain Farm to a resort on Orcas Island that sits in the bay bordering Vancouver and Seattle.

Grinding wheatberries into flour. Image courtesy Madruga Bakery

Later she ended up in Alaska, where an unexpected year and a half in Anchorage's Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop. "That's where I fell in love with working in a bakery," Harris said.

Back in Miami she worked for a short time with Zak Stern before the opening of his Wynwood bakery as well as in the kitchen at Coral Gables' Cafe Curuba.

"Bread is a process," she added, "and it's extremely simple, your basic sourdough country loaf is literally just flour, water, salt, with part of that flour fermented into a culture."

Despite the ascetic recipe, there are endless variables. Time and temperature are two, equally as important ingredients. So too is Miami's humidity, which can add extra moisture into flour, thus changing the ingredient ratio. Then, there's the intuitive knowledge of whoever is working the dough.

"You're using all of your senses to get the best product you can, and you're working with dough that's alive, so if it’s a really hot day you're going to have to work fast and if it's a cold day you have to go slower," Harris said. "You want it to be consistent and you’re constantly playing with the dough and learning all of these factors and all the nuances."

Madruga's apple galette. Image courtesy Madruga Bakery

Ahead of the opening Harris is awaiting a flour mill from Raleigh, North Carolina's Boulted Bread and is in the midst of reaching out to bakeries and mills across the country in hopes of sourcing wheatberries she'll grind herself. At the beginning she said the bakery will offer a baseline of whole grain country loaves in variety of grains and seed that will cost somewhere in the $6 to $8 range. There are also plans for baguettes, ciabattas, an array of herb-crusted focaccia, croissants, cookies, muffins, and scones. Harris also says she's toying with a bagel recipe, but that's for later.

In the meantime, Madruga will open with a brief menu of sandwiches and salads in hopes of making the place a must-stop for the thousands who traverse the traffic-logged thoroughfare just outside.

"It's as much about being service oriented as it is about the bread," Harris said. "We'll learn customers names and orders."

For more, follow Zach on Twitter or Instagram.

