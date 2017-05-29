Macchialina Summer Series Features Pizza, Oysters, and Prosecco

EXPAND "The pizza has huge bubbles and is light, airy and fluffy, then it is super crispy on the bottom." courtesy of Macchialina

Michael Pirolo, chef and co-owner of Miami Beach's rustic Italian eatery, Macchialina, has just given up his only day off.

"Sunday is usually my day off," he confessed to New Times. "Not anymore!"

Beginning June 4th, Pirolo will be launching O.P.P. Sundays, a series offering oysters, pizza, and prosecco, said to run through the summer months.

"The star of the show is the pizza." Pirolo explains that he did testing for over a year to get the recipe just right. The pizza is made with flour imported from Parma, uses 85% hydration and goes through a 72-hour fermentation, which, according to Pirolo. lends to a much more digestible product. "The pizza has huge bubbles and is light, airy and fluffy, then it is super crispy on the bottom."

In Italy, it is called Pizza al Taglio, a Roman-style pizza usually sold in rectangular sheet pans with portions measured with a ruler. Pirolo will sell it by the pie, priced at $22 each, with only a limited number available each week.

"When we run out, we run out."

Pizzas will include the traditional tomato, mozzarella, and basil Margarita, 18-month old prosciutto di Parma, and sausage and peppers, with toppings varying each week.

To go with their pie, guests can enjoy Kumamoto oysters, which hail from the Pacific coast and are known for their slightly sweet, briny taste. Choose to have half a dozen straight up for $18, or, go for the half dozen dressed oysters ($22), which showcase Pirolo's creativity with flavors like burrata with pickled strawberry, lime and smoked pineapple, and smoked onion mignonette. "You think, at first, it isn't going to work, but it really does."

And then, of course, there are bubbles at $8 per glass. Says Pirolo, "it's a champagne, oysters, and pizza party. I like to eat a wide variety of things."

