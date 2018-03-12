 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Lucia Pizzeria Brings Neapolitan-Inspired Pies to South MiamiEXPAND
Courtesy of Lucia Pizzeria

Lucia Pizzeria Brings Neapolitan-Inspired Pies to South Miami

Clarissa Buch | March 12, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

Graziano's, the Magic City's homegrown Argentine market and restaurant chain, is behind South Miami's newest pizza shop, Lucia Pizzeria.

Located on Sunset Drive at 8755 SW 72nd St., find a slate of Neapolitan-influenced pies cooked in large wood-fired ovens, coupled with a sizable beer and wine list. The newest addition to the family-owned empire, which operates four restaurants and five markets across Dade and Broward counties, is named after founder Mario Graziano's Italian-born mother, Lucia.

“Growing up in Italy, pizza has always been in my blood,” Mario Graziano says. “When I eat it at the restaurant, it’s the same taste I remember having as a child."

Lucia Pizzeria Brings Neapolitan-Inspired Pies to South Miami (2)EXPAND
Courtesy of Lucia Pizzeria

But this isn't the family's first foray into pizza. Back in 2003, they opened a pizza shop on Bird Road, which operated for five years. Now, the Graziano clan is back with thin and crunchy variations topped with cheese, meat, and vegetables found at their markets.

A peek into the menu reveals a classic Napoli smeared with house-made tomato sauce and finished with mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, and arugula with an olive oil drizzle; along with the Taurano Cheese Us topped with cream, mozzarella, and taleggio; and the Dal Nonno Angelo, made with fontina, sausage, and portabella mushrooms. Pies cost $18 each.

"Although Graziano’s is known for Argentine flair, making pizza has always been in our DNA,” Leo Graziano says, Mario's son who now serves as Graziano's co-owner and managing director. “It’s important to us to reintroduce our Italian heritage with a space that celebrates our history."

As for wine, expect varietals from small, family-run vineyards in Italy and Argentina, along with Graziano house bottles including Rutini, Las Perdices, and Los Haroldos  Sip on brews from J. Wakefield, MIA Brewing, and Funky Buddha, as well.

Lucia Pizzeria. 8755 SW 72nd St., Miami; 305-249-1043; luciapizzeria.com. Open daily from 5 to 11 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Popular Stories

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >