Lucia Pizzeria Brings Neapolitan-Inspired Pies to South Miami

Graziano's, the Magic City's homegrown Argentine market and restaurant chain, is behind South Miami's newest pizza shop, Lucia Pizzeria.
Located on Sunset Drive at 8755 SW 72nd St., find a slate of Neapolitan-influenced pies cooked in large wood-fired ovens, coupled with a sizable beer and wine list. The newest addition to the family-owned empire, which operates four restaurants and five markets across Dade and Broward counties, is named after founder Mario Graziano's Italian-born mother, Lucia.
“Growing up in Italy, pizza has always been in my blood,” Mario Graziano says. “When I eat it at the restaurant, it’s the same taste I remember having as a child."
But this isn't the family's first foray into pizza. Back in 2003, they opened a pizza shop on Bird Road, which operated for five years. Now, the Graziano clan is back with thin and crunchy variations topped with cheese, meat, and vegetables found at their markets.
A peek into the menu reveals a classic Napoli smeared with house-made tomato sauce and finished with mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, and arugula with an olive oil drizzle; along with the Taurano Cheese Us topped with cream, mozzarella, and taleggio; and the Dal Nonno Angelo, made with fontina, sausage, and portabella mushrooms. Pies cost $18 each.
"Although Graziano’s is known for Argentine flair, making pizza has always been in our DNA,” Leo Graziano says, Mario's son who now serves as Graziano's co-owner and managing director. “It’s important to us to reintroduce our Italian heritage with a space that celebrates our history."
As for wine, expect varietals from small, family-run vineyards in Italy and Argentina, along with Graziano house bottles including Rutini, Las Perdices, and Los Haroldos Sip on brews from J. Wakefield, MIA Brewing, and Funky Buddha, as well.
Lucia Pizzeria. 8755 SW 72nd St., Miami; 305-249-1043; luciapizzeria.com. Open daily from 5 to 11 p.m.
