Lucia Pizzeria Brings Neapolitan-Inspired Pies to South Miami

Graziano's, the Magic City's homegrown Argentine market and restaurant chain, is behind South Miami's newest pizza shop, Lucia Pizzeria.

Located on Sunset Drive at 8755 SW 72nd St., find a slate of Neapolitan-influenced pies cooked in large wood-fired ovens, coupled with a sizable beer and wine list. The newest addition to the family-owned empire, which operates four restaurants and five markets across Dade and Broward counties, is named after founder Mario Graziano's Italian-born mother, Lucia.

“Growing up in Italy, pizza has always been in my blood,” Mario Graziano says. “When I eat it at the restaurant, it’s the same taste I remember having as a child."