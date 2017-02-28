Love Life Wellness Center to Host Veggie Burger Bash

The nation's best plant-based burger. Courtesy of Love Life Wellness Center

If you're in the mood for some mouthwatering, meat-free burgers, no need to wait until November for Seed Food & Wine Festival's annual Veggie Burger Battle. Love Life Wellness Center is hosting its very own veggie burger bash Saturday, March 4.

The gastronomic party will take place at the Wynwood eatery and wellness center. Chef and Love Life co-owner Diego Tosoni and his team will prepare all of the eats.

Burger patties ready for the grill. Courtesy of Love Life Wellness Center

"We decided to host our own burger bash because ever since the Seed Food & Wine Burger Battle, our burger has gotten even better, and we get so much love for it that we decided to create a few more recipes and implement one more flavor to our current menu," Love Life cofounder Veronica Menin says.

"We are also looking forward to winning again this year, so this will be a fun way to make some recipes and share them with our guests."

Love Life Wellness Center won Seed's battle last November, and the winning burger will be showcased at the event, along with an array of other burger varieties. Last year's winner was a superfood patty topped with guacamole on a bed of marinated kale, cilantro aioli, shiitake "bacon" bites, and homemade cheddar "cheese" on a sweet-potato bun.

"We are making a total of four burgers," Menin says. "One, our Love Life award-winning burger; two, a BBQ pulled “pork” burger; three, a plant-based version of your typical cheeseburger; and four, a sweet dessert burger."

Veggie burger extraordinaire. Courtesy of Love Life Wellness Center

Burgers wouldn't be complete without beer, however, so there'll be brews on hand from Wynwood Brewery, plus kombucha.

The burgers are designed to appeal to all appetites, Menin adds. "Most of our customers here are not vegan, they are Wynwood people who are looking for a nutritious and delicious meal. Even though our food is very clean, it is also very nutrient-dense and comforting."

The party kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Love Life Wellness Center, 584 NW 27th St. Tickets cost $55 each and can be purchased at lovelifewellnesscenter.com.

