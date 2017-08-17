South Beach Brewing Company Bringing Brunch Beers to Miami Beach

Peach-infused shandies, blood orange IPAs, and coconut-derived electrolytes. These are some of the beers, and their ingredients, that will be brewed at South Beach Brewing Company, which is slated to open this fall in Miami Beach.

Lorenzo Borghese, one of the brewery's founders, says there are talks of opening a 2,200-square-foot brewpub in the South of Fifth neighborhood. He won't disclose the exact location because the deal hasn't been finalized. However, Borghese says the new brewpub will be a beach-themed eatery serving burgers, hot dogs, and other fare.

The most important part of any brewery, of course, are the beers, which will be made on a one- or two-barrel system and be brunch-inspired and "authentic" to South Beach. They include three flagships: the strawberry-orange mimosa, featuring beer mixed with natural strawberry flavoring, Florida orange juice, and coconut-derived electrolytes; the South Peach shandy, with beer, peach juice, and coconut-derived electrolytes; and a 6.9 percent ABV blood orange IPA that Borghese considers "sessionable," meaning more than one can be consumed in one sitting. All the beers will be served with a pineapple wedge.