London's Chotto Matte Serves Peruvian-Japanese Cuisine on Lincoln Road

A copse of lanky palm trees stands at the center of Lincoln Road's newest restaurant, Chotto Matte. They sprout through the ceiling and stop just short of a retractable sunroof, which closes precisely eight seconds after a raindrop is detected.

The Peruvian-Japanese eatery, based in London and planning a third location in Toronto, opened on the west end of Lincoln Road this past April near 1111 Lincoln Road, a mixed-use structure that serves as both a parking garage and retail and restaurant space. Located next to hot spots such as Juvia and Shake Shack, Chotto Matte specializes in Nikkei cuisine, in which flavors from Japan and Peru become one.

The restaurant is a product of founder Kurt Zdesar and his London-based hospitality group, NZR. In Miami, James Gallagher, former chef de cuisine at Blue Ribbon Sushi, runs the kitchen as head chef, slinging sake dragon rolls and yuca frita. He is overseen by corporate executive chef Jordan Sclare.