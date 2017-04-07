Lobster Bar Sea Grille: Upscale Eatery Sails Into South of Fifth

The day's fresh fish at the newly opened Lobster Bar Sea Grille in SoFi. Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease

On April Fool's Day, Lobster Bar Sea Grille opened at 404 Washington Ave. in the former China Grill space. The upscale seafood emporium has a sister restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, and is one of thirteen eateries owned by Atlanta-based Buckhead Life Restaurant Group. The award-winning company also owns Chops Lobster Bar and City Fish Market in Boca Raton.

“We are delighted to bring Lobster Bar Sea Grille to Miami Beach especially in this iconic location,” said

Buckhead Life's Founder and CEO, I. Pano Karatassos. “From the atmosphere, to the menu and service, this

restaurant will be extraordinary with the energy and culture of Miami Beach.”

Lobster Bar Sea Grille sources fresh fish from around the world and displays the day's offerings on a bed of ice at the front of the restaurant. The waiters proudly inform diners their seafood arrives from the ocean to the table in 48 hours or less and nothing is ever frozen. Given the eatery's name, lobster is a speciality and is offered in various preparations. It's sourced from the deep, icy waters of Nova Scotia, Canada. There's also a variety of whole fish, as well as ceviches, tartares, salads, and USDA prime steaks.

The spacious dining room is truly gorgeous and designed to look like the famous oyster bar in New York's Grand Central Station. The ceilings and walls feature white herringbone subway tiles and arched ceilings, while the massive crystal chandeliers were custom made to ressemble light house lenses. There's an expansive bar by the front and a designated area for private events. The design of the restaurant was created by award-winning Johnson Studios and Oliver Carter & Associates, both based in Atlanta.

EXPAND The grandiose dining room at Lobster Bar Sea Grille in SoFi. Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease

As for the kitchen, the group's corporate chef is is Pano I. Karatassos, the son of the owner. Meanwhile, the executive chef is Arturo Paz who was helming the kitchen at Cleo in South Beach before joining the Lobster Bar team. New Times was invited to sample some of the new restaurant's dishes. Below are some highlights.

Mediterranean Octopus. Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease

The Mediterranean octopus ($19) is char grilled and proffered with pickled red onion, extra virgin olive oil, capers, and Greek olives. It's light and well seasoned and boasts a crispy exterior with a tender interior.

Lightly fried lobster morsels. Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease

Nova Scotia lobster morsels ($29) are lightly fried and arranged atop a Greek honey mustard aioli. Fried food always pairs well with a little honey, and this aioli/fried lobster combo is right on point. Side note: This starter usually comes with four morsels but my dining companion snapped one up before I could take the photo.