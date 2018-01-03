Lincoln's Beard Brewing's Taproom Is a Community Hub

Lincoln's Beard is much more than a place to get beer. The brewery, which goes by the motto "weird at the Beard," makes a point of using its taproom as a community gathering place.

Since its opening in May 2016, the brewery has kept a robust calendar or events that keep a steady flow of customers walking through the door.

John Falco, co-owner of Lincoln's Beard, says he and his partners plan out the brewery's events organically. "After we close up shop, we grab a couple beers, drink, hang out and spitball ideas."