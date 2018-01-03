Lincoln's Beard Brewing's Taproom Is a Community Hub

Lincoln's Beard is much more than a place to get beer. The brewery, which goes by the motto "weird at the Beard," makes a point of using its taproom as a community gathering place.
Since its opening in May 2016, the brewery has kept a robust calendar or events that keep a steady flow of customers walking through the door.
John Falco, co-owner of Lincoln's Beard, says he and his partners plan out the brewery's events organically. "After we close up shop, we grab a couple beers, drink, hang out and spitball ideas."
Falco is willing to try out most anything if he thinks it sounds interesting. "Honestly, I really don't care if we make money at our events or not. We come up with an idea, pitch it, and if it goes well, great. If not, we'll just come up with another event. I really just like bringing friends and family together for a good time, and since I own a space where we can drink beer, it's convenient and I make it so it's like one big get together."
The brewery hosts weekly events that include trivia nights, karaoke, country nights, and live music to accompany its beers.
A recent pre-Noche Buena event had friends and strangers gathering for some drinks and fun before the actual holidays really got going. Local companies like Vicky Bakery, Cafe La Llave, 305 Cafecito, Martha of Miami, the Westchester, Dos Croquetas and Sweet Melody Ice Cream, participated. It also attracted a donkey (burrito sabanero), PItbull impersonator Mr. 786, and the Chili Poppers, a Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band.
Juan Martinez and Elena Moreno have been regulars since the brewery opened its doors. "We love this place," Moreno says. "We were one of the first people in line when they opened the doors and we still come here weekly." Lincoln's is such a big part of their lives that Martinez recently proposed to Moreno at the taproom. They're planning to have their wedding reception at the brewery later this year.
Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390; lincolnsbeardbrewing.com.
