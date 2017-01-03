Like Tamales? Try a Venezuelan Hallaca Instead

EXPAND Hallaca at Budare Bistro. Alona Abbady Martinez

If you're looking for a dish that's sweet, savory, rich, and piquant, look no further than the hallaca.

Hallacas are the Venezuelan equivalent to tamales, a smoked banana leaf is filled with a mixture of ingredients to form a filling meal. Only, instead of filling the cornmeal with meat, chicken and pork, hallacas add European-inspired flavors of capers, olives, and raisins. Also, the ration of dough to meat differs: Hallacas go all out with filling, whereas tamales consist of a lot more dough.

There’s a lot of mystery around the true origin of the hallaca, but a common belief is that it was a dish prepared by slaves of the Spaniards using their leftover scraps of beef, pork and chicken, which they then stuffed into a seasoned cornmeal wrapped in banana leaves in order to make a meal out of it. Another tale tells of an angered priest, upon seeing the Conquistadors’ starving slaves, who commanded the Spaniards to eat like the natives. They did, on principle, but upped it a notch with the incorporation of a hearty stew.

The dish is elaborate and time-consuming and usually requires an entire assembly line of friends and family to create, with many people preparing large batches to enjoy and give away through the Three Kings Day celebration, which falls on January 6 this year. It is served with ensalada de gallina (chicken salad) and pan de jamón, a must-have bread with ham, olives, and raisins.

As with any tradition, every family has its own heavily-guarded secret recipe, from making the stew, which is called the guiso and uses at least three types of meats, to properly preparing the masa, yellow cornmeal flavored with a rich stock and annatto-infused oil. Each hallaca is individually assembled, by flattening out a portion of prepared masa on a smoked banana leaf, adding a generous spoonful of guiso, then sprinkling the stew with raisins, capers, olives, onion, and pepper and a strip of chicken breast. The packet is then expertly folded into a tight rectangle and tied up into a neat package.

Miami’s expansive ex-pat community has brought with it several restaurants that offer this meal, so you don’t have to belong to a Venezuelan family to enjoy this culinary party, or as they would say it, bonche.

Here are five popular spots where you can try hallacas:

Budare Bistro

Named after a circular griddle used to make arepas, the Venezuelan staple cornmeal patty which is stuffed with cheese, meats, and/or beans, Budare Bistro’s walls are plastered with photographs of happy patrons as well as images of Caracas’s beautiful Avila mountain. Hallacas are $9 each and offered for delivery and takeout at both its Doral (1830 SW 3rd Ave.) and Weston (1916 Weston Rd.) locations.

Doggi’s:

Doggi’s began as a hot dog cart in 2010 and has grown to a successful pit stop for Venezuelan fare. Hallacas are offered at $10 each.

Don Pan International Bakery

This local chain is a fixture in South Florida, having opened its first store on Flagler Street in 1995. Since then, the bakery has expanded to include locations in Kendall (13758 N. Kendall Dr.), Coral Gables (400 S Dixie Hwy.), and beyond. Get your hallacas here for $7.25.

El Arepazo 2

A local hangout for Venezuelans to gather and talk politics, hallacas here go for $8.50. El Arepazo 2 has three locations: Kendall (12161 SW 152 St.) Doral (3900 NW 79th Ave.), and Weston (4446 Weston Rd.).

Samán Arepas Bistro

Named after a large tropical tree found in Venezuela, also known as a rain tree, Samán Arepas Bistro has a strong presence in Central Florida, with several locations, as well as one in Doral (4709 NE 79 Ave.). Hallacas are $9 each.

