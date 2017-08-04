Lightkeepers in Key Biscayne Launches Bottomless Weekend Brunch

This weekend, Lightkeepers, the swanky waterfront restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, will debut two distinct brunch experiences Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6.

With an unobstructed view of the Atlantic, brunchgoers can opt for an à la carte meal Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m. or an upscale buffet Sundays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. All menus, crafted by executive chef Raul A. del Pozo, emphasize various seafood caught in South Florida waters.

EXPAND Courtesy of Lightkeepers