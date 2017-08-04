Lightkeepers in Key Biscayne Launches Bottomless Weekend Brunch

This weekend, Lightkeepers, the swanky waterfront restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, will debut two distinct brunch experiences Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6.
With an unobstructed view of the Atlantic, brunchgoers can opt for an à la carte meal Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m. or an upscale buffet Sundays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. All menus, crafted by executive chef Raul A. del Pozo, emphasize various seafood caught in South Florida waters.
On Saturdays, start with $1 oysters and a crispy crab cake served with citrus preserve and Old Bay remoulade ($17). Then, order three to four dishes, depending on hunger, to share amongst the table. Highlights include biscuits ($6), lobster mac 'n' cheese ($16), lamb and chorizo empanadas ($15), and a beets and burrata salad ($18).
For an entrée, consider the Miami hash, served with shredded and crispy vaca frita beef, salsa verde, and two eggs any style ($18); the Keeper's Wife, made with grilled country bread, poached eggs, shaved asparagus, tomato jam, hollandaise, crab, and avocado ($21); or the cinnamon swirl French toast topped with hazelnut crumble and cherry preserve butter ($19).
On Sundays, the buffet-style brunch ($89 for adults, $39 for children) includes several chef-run culinary booths, such as omelet, bacon, waffle, and pork stations, paired with a spread of sweet and savory plates. Each week offerings change depending on availability and seasonality. Standouts include duck confit crostinis with orange jam, caviar, half-shell ousters, poached shrimp, snow crab claws, butter and chocolate croissants, and pastelito cinnamon danishes.
Hot entrées include Korean short ribs with kimchee; a seafood boil with shrimp, calms, mussels, and corn; crispy soft shell crab; and grilled grouper.
For dessert, expect s'mores pie, chocolate almond pretzels, and cheery and black pepper crème brûlée.
On Saturday or Sunday, add unlimited brunch punch, sangria, bloody marys, draft beer, or mimosas for $25 per person.
Saturday brunch reservations are recommended but not required; valet parking validation is available. Sunday brunch reservations are required and valet parking is complimentary.
Lightkeepers. 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne. 305-365-4156; ritzcarlton.com.
