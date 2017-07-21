menu

Leynia at the Delano Serves Argentine-Style Barbecue Brunch on Sundays

Leynia at the Delano Serves Argentine-Style Barbecue Brunch on Sundays

Friday, July 21, 2017 at 9:11 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Courtesy of the Delano
Leynia, a new Argentinian-fusion restaurant inside the Delano, is now open for Sunday brunch. With a flaming outdoor grill, the restaurant allures diners with various cuts of meat complemented by unlimited selections of sweet and savory plates paired with a curated à la carte menu.

Housed in the former Bianca space, the restaurant transformed its indoor dining room into a gourmet buffet, which overflows onto a garden-front patio with more seating and a large grill area.

For $70 per person, customers can pick from unlimited maki, cured meats, cold salads, freshly baked breads and pastries, fruit parfaits, and a rotating parilla. Two sizable tables are dedicated to sweets, including key lime pies, berry tarts, macarons, and chocolate bites. Outside, a chef mans a grill and whips up roasted chicken, chorizo, and skirt steak.

Courtesy of the Delano

The prix-fixe meal also includes two selections from the restaurant's à la carte menu. Highlights include French toast drizzled with guava dulce de leche; roasted potatoes infused with truffle; meat, chicken, or corn empanadas; avocado toast; and ceviche made with a catch of the day. Plates are small, but become the perfect size with a few trips to the buffet.

Though a majority of brunch is buffet-style, selections are constantly swapped out for newer versions, ensuring each diner receives fresh food.

For an additional $15, the restaurant offers unlimited mimosas or bloody marys. Select wines and champagnes are available for half-off too.

Leynia. 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5752; delano-hotel.com. Brunch runs Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Delano Hotel
1685 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-672-2000

www.delano-hotel.com

