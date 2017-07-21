Leynia at the Delano Serves Argentine-Style Barbecue Brunch on Sundays

EXPAND Courtesy of the Delano

Leynia, a new Argentinian-fusion restaurant inside the Delano, is now open for Sunday brunch. With a flaming outdoor grill, the restaurant allures diners with various cuts of meat complemented by unlimited selections of sweet and savory plates paired with a curated à la carte menu.

Housed in the former Bianca space, the restaurant transformed its indoor dining room into a gourmet buffet, which overflows onto a garden-front patio with more seating and a large grill area.

For $70 per person, customers can pick from unlimited maki, cured meats, cold salads, freshly baked breads and pastries, fruit parfaits, and a rotating parilla. Two sizable tables are dedicated to sweets, including key lime pies, berry tarts, macarons, and chocolate bites. Outside, a chef mans a grill and whips up roasted chicken, chorizo, and skirt steak.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Delano

The prix-fixe meal also includes two selections from the restaurant's à la carte menu. Highlights include French toast drizzled with guava dulce de leche; roasted potatoes infused with truffle; meat, chicken, or corn empanadas; avocado toast; and ceviche made with a catch of the day. Plates are small, but become the perfect size with a few trips to the buffet.

Though a majority of brunch is buffet-style, selections are constantly swapped out for newer versions, ensuring each diner receives fresh food.

For an additional $15, the restaurant offers unlimited mimosas or bloody marys. Select wines and champagnes are available for half-off too.

Leynia. 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5752; delano-hotel.com. Brunch runs Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

