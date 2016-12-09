menu

Learn How to Re-Create Holiday Dishes in the Raw at Matthew Kenney's Weekend Workshop

Bachour Bakery + Bistro Offers Gorgeous Tarts, Specialty Teas for the Holidays


Learn How to Re-Create Holiday Dishes in the Raw at Matthew Kenney's Weekend Workshop

Friday, December 9, 2016 at 10 a.m.
By Hannah Sentenac
The Sacred Space Miami
The Sacred Space Miami
Photo by Gio Alma
A A

For most people, the holidays are all about overindulging. Eggnog by the gallon, sugar cookies by the dozen, cheese platters by the pound — nothing says December like a rapidly expanding waistline. And who wants to give up their favorite seasonal treats?

Luckily, eating more healthful, less bloat-inducing food doesn't have to mean abandoning all delicious tradition. This Sunday, Matthew Kenney Culinary will host the workshop Raw Holiday Meals at the Sacred Space Miami. At this afternoon event, attendees will learn how to whip up festive foods containing no animal ingredients.

Skeptical? Don't be.

"You absolutely can achieve a gourmet holiday meal without harm to animals or using animal products," says Karla Dascal, founder of the Sacred Space Miami. "Using fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables is key. Think along the lines of vibrant pomegranates and lentil loaves with a cranberry pumpkin sauce."

Matthew Kenney Culinary Academy
Matthew Kenney Culinary Academy
Photo by Gio Alma

The workshop runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will get schooled on how to make vegan versions of eggnog, gingerbread cookies, salads, entrées, desserts, and other dishes. Tickets run $250 apiece, worth the price if you consider these skills will come in handy when feeding your family and friends.

"Incorporating heartier vegetables, such as mushrooms, artichokes, and root vegetables, helps to satiate in a similar way to animal-based products," Dascal adds. "The best part about substituting meat with plant-based options is a feeling of lightness after the meal; plant products are also so much easier on the digestive system."

In other words, you avoid going into a tryptophan coma or having to wear stretchy pants.

And there's no need to be a kitchen whiz to participate. The techniques are accessible to everyone, Dascal says. "The process is not challenging. As with anything, when you put your mind to an end goal, all is achievable. Once the fundamentals are understood, the process comes naturally as a part of your lifestyle."

Tickets can be purchased at thesacredspacemiami.com.

Hannah Sentenac
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues. In addition to the Miami New Times, she's written for Live Happy magazine, Paste magazine, Thive magazine, and MindBodyGreen.com. Hannah is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.
The Sacred Space Miami
105 NE 24th St.
Miami, FL 33137

786-621-5006

www.thesacredspacemiami.com

