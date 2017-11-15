Le Pain Quotidien Opens First Florida Location in Coconut Grove

Le Pain Quotidien, the Belgian bakery chain that offers fresh, organic breads, is scheduled to open its first Florida location in Coconut Grove this Friday, November 17.

Founder Alain Coumont opened the first Le Pain Quotidien, French for "the daily bread," in Brussels in 1990. Since then, the fast-casual restaurant has flourished, with cafés in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Connecticut, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

The company prides itself on turning out organic whole-wheat sourdough bread, or pain au levain, made daily in-house using three simple ingredients: organic flour, water, and salt. Other items include pastries, smoothies, tartines, avocado toast, soups, salads, and quiches.

The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will seat 100 guests indoors and 24 outside. The eatery is equipped with two communal tables so people can meet and eat together. The Grove location will offer guests "phone boxes" where they can put their cell phones away and actually talk to their dining partners without interruption from the outside world.

The Coconut Grove location will also feature an open kitchen upstairs and a fully equipped bakery on the ground floor, where 100 percent organic breads and artisanal pastries will be baked daily onsite.

Vincent Herbert, CEO of Le Pain Quotidien, says that "Miami's culturally diverse population, healthy lifestyle, and appetite for wholesome, thoughtful food" made it a logical choice for the company. "It's also a very international city, with residents and visitors from global cities that we also call home — from New York to London to Buenos Aires — and where our brand is well recognized."

He says Coconut Grove, with its neighborhood vibe, is a good fit for introducing the brand to Miami. "With our communal table being a core element of our space, Le Pain Quotidien has always been a gathering spot for the local community, where friends and family meet to reconnect and escape the hustle and bustle of urban life. We’re also excited to bring a true, artisanal European bakery to the Grove."

Herbert says the bakery chain has already signed a lease in the new expansion of Aventura Mall, scheduled to open in early 2018. Future locations, including South Beach and Brickell, are being considered. However, the executive says, "We're not in a rush."

Le Pain Quotidien. 3425 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; lepainquotidien.com. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

