Le Chick in Wynwood Serves Rotisserie Chicken and the Fowl Play Cocktail

On the heels of the departure of the highly admired Wynwood fast-casual eateries Dizengoff and Federal Donuts, rotisserie-chicken spot Le Chick will open next week on the same block where the two concepts resided.

Cofounders/managing partners Coco Coig and Jorge Sanchez say their business model is to cater to the dinner crowd. "The places that are available on our block are dedicated to lunch," Coig says. "Understanding the amount of construction that's going on, it's very tough to cater to this lunch crowd."

Le Chick will open for dinner and will also seek out the neighborhood's late-night dining crowd, with a bar menu available until 3 a.m. and DJ sets Thursday through Saturday nights. Lunch service will follow in the future.