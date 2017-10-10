LauderAle and Funky Buddha Win Medals at 2017 Great American Beer Festival

LauderAle Brewery opted not to pour beers at this year's Great American Beer Festival (GABF), but that didn't prevent judges from awarding a gold medal for the brewery's C Porter last Saturday in Denver. Mike White, LauderAle's head brewer, caught a last-minute flight to the Mile High City to accept the accolade.

The C Porter is a coconut porter, and it won gold in the Field Beer category, which had 87 entries. According to GABF category descriptions, a field beer incorporates "vegetables as flavor or carbohydrate adjuncts in either the mash, kettle, primary, or secondary fermentation." The style also includes beers made with nuts.

LauderAle is the second South Florida brewery to win a gold medal from the nation's largest beer festival since Wynwood Brewing Company scored one for its Pop's Porter in 2014.

White tells New Times his brewery entered five beers, including four in the fest's Pro-Am competition, in which homebrewers team up with commercial breweries. White says he believed the brewery had a good chance to win in the Field Beer category.

Born in Hollywood, Florida, and raised in Georgia, White has experience as a brewer that traces back to Texas, where he started in the business working at Jester King Brewery in Austin. Eventually, he made his way back to South Florida, where landed a job as a brewer at Funky Buddha before signing on with LauderAle in December 2016.

C Porter was already a top seller before White joined LauderAle; however, he "attenuated the recipe a little more" to balance the flavors of coconut and chocolate. "I made the recipe drier," he says. "I dialed down the coconut so it's not overly coconutty."

LauderAle wasn't the only South Florida brewery to win at GABF. Oakland Park's Funky Buddha snagged a silver medal for No Crusts, a brown ale that tastes like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, which was also entered in the Field Beer category.