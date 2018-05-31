 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Nova lox sandwich on a house-made bagel.EXPAND
Nova lox sandwich on a house-made bagel.
Courtesy of Mason

Mason, Midtown's New Late-Night Diner, Opens Monday

Clarissa Buch | May 31, 2018 | 7:30am
AA

Beaker & Gray's chef Brian Nasajon will open his second restaurant, Mason, on Monday, June 4. Housed in the former Gigi space, adjacent to the Shops at Midtown Miami, the late-night diner serves comfort food, from bagels and breads to smoked deli meats and sweets, until 2 a.m. daily.

"The idea is to bring in this really authentic, old-school-diner feel, but in today’s world," Nasajon told New Times back in February.

Related Stories

Incorporating Nasajon's Uruguayan and Jewish roots, the result is a 2,500-square-foot, art deco-inspired space stocked with sandwiches, salads, cured meats, and sweets all made in-house.

“I think about what my younger self would want to eat and how to make it with quality ingredients," he says. "I want to create an atmosphere where people can sit with their family and friends or hang out for hours working on their laptop."

Mason, Midtown's New Late-Night Diner, Opens Monday (2)EXPAND
Courtesy of Mason

The restaurant is outfitted with champagne pink leather booths, dark wood tables, and a white marble diner counter, as well as an open kitchen designed with sparkly subway tiles. There is outdoor seating as well, with metal tables and chairs.

The menu is massive. A peek reveals bagel bites stuffed with nova lox and dill cream ($13); mac 'n' cheese with parmesan, cheddar, and fontina ($13); New England clam chowder with bacon and crispy potato ($12 to $16); and a chef salad with ham, pastrami, and pesto ($17).

In true deli fashion, Mason includes piled-high sandwiches, filled with pastrami, beef, or ham ($16); as well as a selection of egg plates like pastrami hash ($16); and the Goopy Egg, served with manchego, sour cream, and a bagel chip ($14).

Pastry chef John Maieli is behind Mason's sweets section. He rounds out the menu with Belgian waffles; buttermilk pancakes; challah French toast; cookies, including chocolate crackle, white chocolate macadamia, and oatmeal; jars filled with soft serve, cookie dough, and mousse; and vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry milkshakes ($8 to $13).

As you dine, sip on cocktails by Beaker & Gray's Ben Potts, who helped finance Mason with Nasajon. He'll offer the A Mason Grace, blended with sparkling rosé, blonde ale, and Belvoir; and the Green Tea Cobbler made with green tea, honey, and Tio Pepe Sherry ($11). Freshly squeezed juice ranges from orange, pineapple, and watermelon to cucumber, grapefruit, mango, and carrot ($6).

In a few months, Nasajon will open an adjacent commissary kitchen, which will host cooking classes and other interactive food-focused experiences.

"Mason is meant to be a place where you can dine multiple times a week," Nasajon says, "and always have an enjoyable experience with great food in a comfortable setting.”

Mason. 3470 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-618-5150; masoneatery.com. Open daily 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >