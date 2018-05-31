Mason, Midtown's New Late-Night Diner, Opens Monday

Beaker & Gray's chef Brian Nasajon will open his second restaurant, Mason, on Monday, June 4. Housed in the former Gigi space, adjacent to the Shops at Midtown Miami, the late-night diner serves comfort food, from bagels and breads to smoked deli meats and sweets, until 2 a.m. daily.
"The idea is to bring in this really authentic, old-school-diner feel, but in today’s world," Nasajon told New Times back in February.
Incorporating Nasajon's Uruguayan and Jewish roots, the result is a 2,500-square-foot, art deco-inspired space stocked with sandwiches, salads, cured meats, and sweets all made in-house.
“I think about what my younger self would want to eat and how to make it with quality ingredients," he says. "I want to create an atmosphere where people can sit with their family and friends or hang out for hours working on their laptop."
The restaurant is outfitted with champagne pink leather booths, dark wood tables, and a white marble diner counter, as well as an open kitchen designed with sparkly subway tiles. There is outdoor seating as well, with metal tables and chairs.
The menu is massive. A peek reveals bagel bites stuffed with nova lox and dill cream ($13); mac 'n' cheese with parmesan, cheddar, and fontina ($13); New England clam chowder with bacon and crispy potato ($12 to $16); and a chef salad with ham, pastrami, and pesto ($17).
In true deli fashion, Mason includes piled-high sandwiches, filled with pastrami, beef, or ham ($16); as well as a selection of egg plates like pastrami hash ($16); and the Goopy Egg, served with manchego, sour cream, and a bagel chip ($14).
Pastry chef John Maieli is behind Mason's sweets section. He rounds out the menu with Belgian waffles; buttermilk pancakes; challah French toast; cookies, including chocolate crackle, white chocolate macadamia, and oatmeal; jars filled with soft serve, cookie dough, and mousse; and vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry milkshakes ($8 to $13).
As you dine, sip on cocktails by Beaker & Gray's Ben Potts, who helped finance Mason with Nasajon. He'll offer the A Mason Grace, blended with sparkling rosé, blonde ale, and Belvoir; and the Green Tea Cobbler made with green tea, honey, and Tio Pepe Sherry ($11). Freshly squeezed juice ranges from orange, pineapple, and watermelon to cucumber, grapefruit, mango, and carrot ($6).
In a few months, Nasajon will open an adjacent commissary kitchen, which will host cooking classes and other interactive food-focused experiences.
"Mason is meant to be a place where you can dine multiple times a week," Nasajon says, "and always have an enjoyable experience with great food in a comfortable setting.”
Mason. 3470 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-618-5150; masoneatery.com. Open daily 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
