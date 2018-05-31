Mason, Midtown's New Late-Night Diner, Opens Monday

Beaker & Gray's chef Brian Nasajon will open his second restaurant, Mason, on Monday, June 4. Housed in the former Gigi space, adjacent to the Shops at Midtown Miami, the late-night diner serves comfort food, from bagels and breads to smoked deli meats and sweets, until 2 a.m. daily.

"The idea is to bring in this really authentic, old-school-diner feel, but in today’s world," Nasajon told New Times back in February.

Incorporating Nasajon's Uruguayan and Jewish roots, the result is a 2,500-square-foot, art deco-inspired space stocked with sandwiches, salads, cured meats, and sweets all made in-house.