Laser Wolf Hosts Belgian Brewer Cantillon's Über-Limited Beer Release

A highly coveted beer from Brasserie-Brouwerij Cantillon will be available to South Floridians for the first time ever when it goes on tap at Laser Wolf in Fort Lauderdale later this month. And if there's one thing we all need after this week of #Irmageddon, it's a good drink.

On Saturday, September 23, the Belgium-based Brasserie Cantillon, one of the oldest and most authentic makers of the Beligian styles of lambic and gueuze, will be releasing a special beer brewed for its annual Zwanze Day celebration. The day officially began in 2008 with the bottling of a rhubarb-flavored lambic created by Cantillon owner and brewer Jean-Pierre Van Roy.

This year, September 23 marks the ninth release of this year’s Zwanze, with the beer only available on tap at select locations worldwide.

For its 2017 Zwanze Day, Cantillon is releasing a Game of Thrones-inspired lambic brewed in honor of Van Roy's son, Sylvain, who will be turning 18 this year. Sylvain had a hand in deciding the 2017 Zwanze blend, a two-year-old lambic brewed with a semi-fermented oolong tea.

As it does every year,, Brasserie-Brouwerij Cantillon's annual event will be celebrated in various locations around the globe on the same day, with each location pouring that year’s release brewed specifically for the festivities by the Brussels-based brewery.

This year, Laser Wolf was chosen as a host, one of just two Florida establishments to be pouring Cantillon limited releases alongside Tampa's Green Bench Brewing. Nationwide, just 28 locations got the nod for the special brew.

"Our friends at Progressive Distribution reached out to us, asked if we were into hosting Zwanze Day, and I said, 'Wow, that would be amazing.' From what I know I believe we are the first in South Florida,"Jordan Bellus, Laser Wolf cofounder and owner, says.

On top of the 2017 Zwanze, Laser Wolf will also be offering pours of multiple 20-liter kegs of Cantillion's classic gueuze, Cuvée Saint-Gilloise, Nath, Saint Lamvinus, and Vigneronne. The 30-liter keg of Zwanze means there will be just over 200 five-ounce pours available.

The Fort Lauderdale beer bar recently offered a limited run of tickets for its mug club members and general ticket sales will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, September 14, at Laser Wolf. A total of 100 tickets are available for purchase at $100 a pop, limited to two per person (cash only)..

For $100 per person, attendees will receive a custom Cantillon/Laser Wolf flight paddle, glassware, and tote bag. A ticket will get you access to the pouring from 2 to 5 p.m. and a total of six five-ounce pours of all the bar's Cantillon drafts. The Bellus brothers are urging all ticketholders to arrive before 3 p.m. to guarantee they get their complete flight. After 3 p.m., the bar's full draft selection will be available for purchase, as well as additional 5-ounce pours from each Cantillon tap.

"Plus there will also be some other goodies," Jordan says, who added the bar will also be pouring limited draft beers from Almanac Beer Co., Arizona Wildness Brewing Co., Hourglass Brewing, and Crooked Stave.

Doors open for regular business at 5 p.m., and according to Jordan, whatever is left of the limited releases will then be made available to non-ticketholders.

Zwanze Day 2017. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 23, at Laser Wolf, 901 Progresso Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954-667-9373; laserwolf.bar. Tickets cost $100.

