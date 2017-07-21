Las Vegas Restaurant Mercato Della Pescheria Opens on Miami Beach

EXPAND Courtesy of Mercato Della Pescheria

Mercato Della Pescheria, a Las Vegas-based concept, is now open on Española Way in Miami Beach. The market-style restaurant features four culinary stations, including seafood, meat, pasta, and cheese, reminiscent of a traditional Italian market commonly found on the southern coast of Italy.

The restaurant is the progeny of V&E Restaurant Group, responsible for more than 60 restaurants and nightclubs in Las Vegas, Mexico, and Miami, including three on Española Way. The Miami-based team owns Havana 1957, Tapas y Tintos, and Oh! Mexico, which all have locations on the historic South Beach strip, along with Segafredo Brickell and Blume Nightclub.

EXPAND Courtesy of Mercato Della Pescheria

Inside the restaurant, pasta hangs from wooden rods, fresh fish is layered in buckets of ice, and cheese wheels are stacked on shelves just below the ceiling. Creating an atmosphere similar to a European market, booths are centered around a specific concept, including the pescheria (fish market), macelleria (meat market), pasta mista (mixed pasta station), and formaggio (cheese station). There's also a bar stocked with beer, wine, and Italian-inspired cocktails.

The menu is organized into sections, reflecting the various stations inside the restaurant. Many of the plates are large enough to share family-style.

Highlights include seafood linguini ($29), packed with shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, and calamari; eggplant parmigiana ($14), topped with a cheese souffle and tomato ricotta sauce; mushroom and radicchio risotto ($22); branzino served with cauliflower puree $32); and a selection of meats such as filets and bone-in rib eyes ($39-$49).

Similar to the restaurant's Las Vegas flagship, the Miami Beach location features a host of window displays where customers can watch chefs prepare food. The restaurant also offers a lively patio, with dozens of outdoor tables.

Mercato Della Pescheria. 412 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-534-5822; mercatodellapescheria.com. Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to midnight, Friday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

