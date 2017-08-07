LaMuse Cafe Inside Avant Art Gallery at the Epic Serves Light Fare

Hidden in the corner of the Avant Art Gallery at the Epic Hotel sits LaMuse Cafe, a tiny European-inspired bistro replete with croissants, tartines, and thousands of dollars worth of contemporary art.
A partnership between gallery owner Dmitry Prut and consultant Dirk DeSouza, the restaurant creates a space for people to engage with art in a more intimate way, counteracting other mainstream galleries' stiff atmospheres. It also serves as an affordable lunch spot for many in the area, with most menu items priced between $10 to $15.
According to DeSouza, many customers leave the café with a piece of art, though selling work is not the primary goal of the concept.
|
Courtesy of LaMuse Cafe
The 32-seat space, decorated with big-ticket art pieces, is a place for breakfast, lunch, and a coffee and pastry in the afternoon. Many of the café's dishes use brightly colored ingredients like avocado, strawberries, and greens and are designed to be works of edible art.
|
Courtesy of LaMuse Cafe
Beginning at 7:30 a.m., LaMuse prepares a lineup of tartines including avocado, roasted tomato, and poached egg ($13); pear and goat cheese ($11); butternut squash and ricotta ($13); and smoked salmon ($13). House-made pastries include tarts such as apple, lemon meringue, and fresh berries; almond croissants; and egg puff pastries.
During lunchtime, the café's most popular item is a "CroSub," a stuffed croissant sandwich served with vegetable chips ($11 to $15). There are four varieties, including egg salad, tomato, and avocado; tuna, dill, and lemon; roast beef, provolone, and roasted peppers; and pork, ham, and Swiss.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Other menu items include deviled eggs, prosciutto-wrapped melon, burrata and tomatoes, and a selection of salads and quiches.
For now, seating is limiting to inside the gallery. But LaMuse's outdoor terrace, which faces Biscayne Boulevard, is expected to open by the end of the summer.
LaMuse Cafe. 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-400-0036; lamusecafe.com. Daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!