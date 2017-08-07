LaMuse Cafe Inside Avant Art Gallery at the Epic Serves Light Fare

Hidden in the corner of the Avant Art Gallery at the Epic Hotel sits LaMuse Cafe, a tiny European-inspired bistro replete with croissants, tartines, and thousands of dollars worth of contemporary art.

A partnership between gallery owner Dmitry Prut and consultant Dirk DeSouza, the restaurant creates a space for people to engage with art in a more intimate way, counteracting other mainstream galleries' stiff atmospheres. It also serves as an affordable lunch spot for many in the area, with most menu items priced between $10 to $15.

According to DeSouza, many customers leave the café with a piece of art, though selling work is not the primary goal of the concept.