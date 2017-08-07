 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
LaMuse's croissant-sub sandwich.EXPAND
LaMuse's croissant-sub sandwich.
Courtesy of LaMuse Cafe

LaMuse Cafe Inside Avant Art Gallery at the Epic Serves Light Fare

Clarissa Buch | August 7, 2017 | 10:22am
AA

Hidden in the corner of the Avant Art Gallery at the Epic Hotel sits LaMuse Cafe, a tiny European-inspired bistro replete with croissants, tartines, and thousands of dollars worth of contemporary art.

A partnership between gallery owner Dmitry Prut and consultant Dirk DeSouza, the restaurant creates a space for people to engage with art in a more intimate way, counteracting other mainstream galleries' stiff atmospheres. It also serves as an affordable lunch spot for many in the area, with most menu items priced between $10 to $15.

Related Stories

According to DeSouza, many customers leave the café with a piece of art, though selling work is not the primary goal of the concept.

LaMuse Cafe Inside Avant Art Gallery at the Epic Serves Light Fare
Courtesy of LaMuse Cafe

The 32-seat space, decorated with big-ticket art pieces, is a place for breakfast, lunch, and a coffee and pastry in the afternoon. Many of the café's dishes use brightly colored ingredients like avocado, strawberries, and greens and are designed to be works of edible art.

LaMuse Cafe Inside Avant Art Gallery at the Epic Serves Light FareEXPAND
Courtesy of LaMuse Cafe

Beginning at 7:30 a.m., LaMuse prepares a lineup of tartines including avocado, roasted tomato, and poached egg ($13); pear and goat cheese ($11); butternut squash and ricotta ($13); and smoked salmon ($13). House-made pastries include tarts such as apple, lemon meringue, and fresh berries; almond croissants; and egg puff pastries.

During lunchtime, the café's most popular item is a "CroSub," a stuffed croissant sandwich served with vegetable chips ($11 to $15). There are four varieties, including egg salad, tomato, and avocado; tuna, dill, and lemon; roast beef, provolone, and roasted peppers; and pork, ham, and Swiss.

Other menu items include deviled eggs, prosciutto-wrapped melon, burrata and tomatoes, and a selection of salads and quiches.

For now, seating is limiting to inside the gallery. But LaMuse's outdoor terrace, which faces Biscayne Boulevard, is expected to open by the end of the summer.

LaMuse Cafe. 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-400-0036; lamusecafe.com. Daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >