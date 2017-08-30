Miami's Best Labor Day Deals

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and though Miami's mercury might dip only from scorching to sizzling, here's where it's at in beachside, poolside, and restaurant specials for the long holiday weekend.

Atton Brickell Miami. The chic hotel is offering a Sunset Sessions pool party. Lounge by the pool or chill in a private cabana. Hit the bar for 50 percent off tapas, salads, sandwiches, and specialty cocktails such as the strawberry mint pisco sour ($5); the Maracuyana ($5), featuring Milagro Silver tequila, passionfruit, Ancho Reyes chili liqueur, lime and agave; and the Atton old-fashioned ($5) while enjoying a DJ lineup that includes DiscoRocks, Apache, Shamizo, and Geomia. 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday, September 3. Drink and food specials available until 5 p.m. 1500 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-600-2600; attonbrickellmiami.com.

Gili's Beach Club at Trump International Beach Resort. The Sunny Isles casual eatery will offer special menu items such as bourbon honey and Tabasco chicken wings served with cucumber ranch dip ($6); Miami shrimp boil with yuca, sweet corn, and salsa ($16); and a "Big Kids" watermelon lemonade spiked with Ketel Citroen vodka ($10) to wash it all down. eer lovers will appreciate the "No Labor" beer buckets of six domestic or local beers for $20, and kids can order a “Jolly” watermelon lemonade in a sugar-rimmed cup accompanied by sour watermelon candy ($6). 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 2, through Monday, September 4, at 18001 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-692-5777; trumpmiami.com.