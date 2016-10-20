La Feria del Mercado Reopens in Bayside Tonight

EXPAND Courtesy of La Feria

La Feria del Mercado de San Miguel, a pop-up Spanish foodtopia that debuted in Miami last fall, is slated to reopen Thursday, October 20 in Bayfront Park through January 2017.

The market, which mirrors a similar version found in Madrid, Spain, will feature a myriad of Latin dining options, along with retail and live entertainment. It will appear fairly identical to its 2015 iteration.

To address overcrowding issues, which often plagued last year's market, a hostess stand will guard La Feria's entrance, forcing guests to check in. According to reps, it will make it easier to deal with large parties or an influx of multiple, smaller groups. If a group includes more than 10 guests, they can reach out to the market's general manager to make an advanced reservation.

Curated by Montserrat Valle, owner of the Mercado de San Miguel in Madrid, La Feria will offer four different culinary stations, ranging from meat and fish, to tapas and rice. There will also be a brick oven station, which will feature daily baked and roasted specials, and host guest chef programs and cooking classes.

Photo by Juan Fernando Ayora

At La Feria's meat counter, snag a taste of secreto iberico, a premium cut of Iberian bred pork cooked slowly to enhance flavor and texture. If you're still hungry, try the beef churrasco, cooked traditionally in a josper, which is a Spanish charcoal grill oven known for its high temperatures and ability to preserve flavor.

Find a large raw bar selection, including iced, sweet red prawns, oysters, king crab, and other seasonal seafood, at the market's fish station. Small seafood-inspired plates include semi mojama, a cured tuna served with fried almonds; and Galician-style octopus.

Photo by Juan Fernando Ayora

The Pintxos Kiosk, which translates to small snack in Spanish, will feature a rotating selection of tapas ($2-$5), including an assortment of cured olives and skewers, along with ham croquetas and stuffed piquillo peppers with brandade. Pair a few bites with a plate of Spanish seafood paella, found at the market's rice station.

There will be smaller carts scattered throughout the 9,000 square-foot space too, packed with additional eats like Spanish cheeses; house-made charcuterie; sugar-free marmalades and chutneys; and grab-and-go prepared salads in glass jars.

Most food at La Feria will be priced at $8 and above. Meals can be eaten on-site or taken to-go. The market will be open Thursday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight, and Sunday noon to 11 p.m.

For more information, visit laferiamsm.com. To make a reservation for a party of 10 or more, call 917-743-1221.

