La Feria del Mercado Reopens at Bayside Tonight

La Feria del Mercado de San Miguel, a pop-up Spanish food-topia that debuted in Miami last fall, is slated to reopen Thursday, October 20, in Bayfront Park through January 2017.

The market, which mirrors a similar version found in Madrid, Spain, will feature a myriad of Latin dining options, along with retail and live entertainment. It will appear fairly identical to its 2015 iteration.

To address overcrowding issues, which often plagued last year's market, a hostess stand will guard La Feria's entrance, requiring guests to check in. According to reps, it will make it easier to deal with large parties or an influx of multiple smaller groups. If a group includes more than ten guests, they can reach out to the market's general manager to make a reservation.

Curated by Montserrat Valle, owner of the Mercado de San Miguel in Madrid, La Feria will offer four culinary stations, ranging from meat and fish to tapas and rice. There will also be a brick-oven station, which will feature daily baked and roasted specials and host guest chef programs and cooking classes.

At La Feria's meat counter, snag a taste of secreto ibérico, a premium cut of Iberian-bred pork cooked slowly to enhance flavor and texture. If you're still hungry, try the beef churrasco, cooked traditionally in a Josper oven, which is a Spanish charcoal grill oven known for its high temperatures and ability to preserve flavor.

Find a large raw bar selection, including iced, sweet red prawns, oysters, king crab, and other seasonal seafood, at the market's fish station. Small seafood-inspired plates include semi mojama — cured tuna served with fried almonds — and Galician-style octopus.

The pintxos (or "small snack") kiosk will feature a rotating selection of tapas ($2 to $5), including an assortment of cured olives and skewers, along with ham croquetas and stuffed piquillo peppers with brandade. Pair a few bites with a plate of Spanish seafood paella, found at the market's rice station.

There will also be smaller carts scattered throughout the 9,000-square-foot space, packed with additional eats such as Spanish cheeses, house-made charcuterie, sugar-free marmalades and chutneys, and grab-and-go salads in glass jars.

Most food at La Feria will start around $8 and above. Meals can be eaten onsite or taken to-go. The market will be open Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.

For more information, visit laferiamsm.com. To make a reservation for a party of ten or more, call 917-743-1221.

