La Estancia Argentina Brings Its Award-Winning Empanadas to Miami's Health District

It has been about 15 years since La Estancia Argentina opened in Aventura, bringing a South American-inspired bakery, deli, and cafe to the North Miami suburban neighborhood. Founder/owner Claudio Kojusne says it's time to grow.

A second outpost of La Estancia is now open at the Shops of Civica at 1050 NW 14 St. across from the Jackson Memorial Hospital campus. Kojusner, who owns Clos Bistro and Café as well, wanted to create a more central location for those who live and work in Miami's urban core.

"This is the first of more locations we plan to open," he says. "Our customers wanted something in Miami and we felt this spot would serve a lot of different people since it is easily accessible from Miami's city-center."

The menu is nearly identical to the Aventura location, featuring dishes such as picada quixote with serrano ham and manchego cheese ($17.50), as well as slices of tortilla Espanola ($6), a Spanish omelette; milanesa a caballo ($14), breaded veal topped with a crispy fried egg; and a parillada of assorted grilled meats and veggies ($32).

The bakery features both sweet and savory items. La Estancia Argentina's empanadas, named best in the city by Miami New Times in 2013, are available stuffed with ham and cheese, chicken, tuna, and beef ($3 each or $30 for a dozen). If you have a sweet tooth, opt for balcarce ($6) a pound cake packed with dulce de leche, whipped cream, and peaches. The cafe includes a grab-and-go market with salads, sandwiches, and prepared hot foods too.

Unlike La Estancia's flagship restaurant in Aventura, the new space features an open kitchen giving diners a first-hand look at how each dish is made. The eatery also includes a massive wooden wine wall with varietals from Argentina and all over the world.

"We love how dynamic the Health District is," Kojusner says. "There aren't a lot of full service restaurant options in the area since everything is fast-casual. Although we have our bakery side for quick orders, we also offer a full service restaurant."

La Estancia Argentina is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

