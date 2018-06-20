La Centrale's Summer in Sicily Pop-Up Offers Boozy Negroni Granitas

Summer has arrived in Miami, bringing with it days of scorching sun and humid nights. You need relief from this heat in the form of a boozy frozen treat.

Enter La Centrale's Summer in Sicily pop-up. Tomorrow, June 21, through the end of August, the food hall's first-floor caffé will be transformed into a Sicilian carnival, offering a host of treats and fun activations Monday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the caffé will revert back to its original form, serving weekend brunch.