La Centrale's Summer in Sicily Pop-Up Offers Boozy Negroni Granitas

Summer has arrived in Miami, bringing with it days of scorching sun and humid nights. You need relief from this heat in the form of a boozy frozen treat.
Enter La Centrale's Summer in Sicily pop-up. Tomorrow, June 21, through the end of August, the food hall's first-floor caffé will be transformed into a Sicilian carnival, offering a host of treats and fun activations Monday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the caffé will revert back to its original form, serving weekend brunch.
A large neon sign welcomes guests to "Summer in Sicily," where they can take selfies in the photo booth, enjoy cotton candy, and shop for Sicilian foods and merchandise.
A build-your-own cannoli bar provides 15 toppings and fillings that range from traditional mascarpone cream to Pop Rocks, as well as a 24-karat gold-leaf shell. Cannolis start at $4.45, but opt for the golden cannoli ($9.95) for the perfect summer Instagram moment.
The highlight, though, is the boozy granita cart, serving brain-freeze versions of favorite Italian cocktails such as Aperol spritzes and negronis. A full cup costs $10, and nonalcoholic versions are available.
To kick off the summer pop-up, La Centrale will host a free preview. Tomorrow, June 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the food hall will offer free cannolis, boozy granitas, cotton candy, and other treats. No RSVP is required — simply show up and cool off with the Italian version of an alcoholic slushy. Parking is available at Brickell City Centre's underground garage and is half-priced when validated at the mall's customer service desk.
Summer in Sicily Pop-Up at La Centrale. 601 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-720-2401; lacentralemiami.com. Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through August.
