Boozy Italian granitas at La Centrale
Courtesy of La Centrale

La Centrale's Summer in Sicily Pop-Up Offers Boozy Negroni Granitas

Laine Doss | June 20, 2018 | 11:51am
Summer has arrived in Miami, bringing with it days of scorching sun and humid nights. You need relief from this heat in the form of a boozy frozen treat.

Enter La Centrale's Summer in Sicily pop-up. Tomorrow, June 21, through the end of August, the food hall's first-floor caffé will be transformed into a Sicilian carnival, offering a host of treats and fun activations Monday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the caffé will revert back to its original form, serving weekend brunch.

A large neon sign welcomes guests to "Summer in Sicily," where they can take selfies in the photo booth, enjoy cotton candy, and shop for Sicilian foods and merchandise.

Do-it-yourself cannolis
Courtesy of La Centrale

A build-your-own cannoli bar provides 15 toppings and fillings that range from traditional mascarpone cream to Pop Rocks, as well as a 24-karat gold-leaf shell. Cannolis start at $4.45, but opt for the golden cannoli ($9.95) for the perfect summer Instagram moment.

The highlight, though, is the boozy granita cart, serving brain-freeze versions of favorite Italian cocktails such as Aperol spritzes and negronis. A full cup costs $10, and nonalcoholic versions are available.

Boozy granitas
Courtesy of La Centrale

To kick off the summer pop-up, La Centrale will host a free preview. Tomorrow, June 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the food hall will offer free cannolis, boozy granitas, cotton candy, and other treats. No RSVP is required — simply show up and cool off with the Italian version of an alcoholic slushy. Parking is available at Brickell City Centre's underground garage and is half-priced when validated at the mall's customer service desk.

Summer in Sicily Pop-Up at La Centrale. 601 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-720-2401; lacentralemiami.com. Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through August.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

