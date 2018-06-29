La Centrale Serves a Charming Italian Brunch All Weekend

No need to book that trip to Italy. Instead, visit Brickell City Centre's La Centrale this weekend for an Italian-style bistro brunch. Snack on homemade pastries while sipping a cappuccino and contemplating an order of the osso buco Benedict or the avocado toast with sautéed zucchini.

Inside the food hall's first-floor caffè, brunch runs from open till close, offering a medium-size menu of appetizers, entrées, and sweets. Begin with the cestino dolce, a daily selection of four baked goods, which might include croissants, petite Nutella-filled muffins, and apple turnovers ($12).

EXPAND Avocado toast with sautéed zucchini noodles, stracciatella, and two poached eggs. Photo by Clarissa Buch

Then, consider a thick slice of avocado toast ($15). It's made by layering a lightly toasted piece of whole grain bread with sautéed zucchini noodles, stracciatella, roasted cherry tomatoes, a half scoop of avocado, and two poached eggs. For something heartier, opt for the ossobuco Benedict, made with braised veal shank, poached eggs, and spinach on slices of focaccia with hollandaise ($16). There's also the L'Americana, which is the caffé's interpretation of an American-style breakfast with two eggs, lemon-parmesan potatoes, and smoked pancetta (Italian bacon) or Tuscan sausages ($13).

If you're in the mood for lunch, the caffé offers a six-ounce hamburger topped with eggplant parmigiana and scamorza cheese ($17); a grilled branzino with lemons, capers, crushed potato-cauliflower, and toasted pine nuts ($27); and a filet with salsa verde and French fries ($36).

EXPAND A bombolone, an Italian doughnut filled with Nutella. Photo by Clarissa Buch

For dessert, revert back to the sweets section for a bombolone, a warm Italian doughnut filled with Nutella ($6); or a hazelnut granola parfait garnished with berry compote and honey ($9).

As for cocktails, sip on an Aperol spritz with prosecco and orange, or a Montenegro mule blended with ginger beer and lime juice. Both are priced at $10. Drink unlimited mimosas, prosecco, or bloody marys within a two-hour period for $20. The clock starts after the first drink is ordered.

Visit the caffé during the week for La Centrale's Summer in Sicily pop-up, where the first-floor space transforms into a Sicilian carnival complete with a host of treats and fun activations Monday through Friday. A build-your-own cannoli bar provides 15 toppings and fillings that range from traditional mascarpone cream to Pop Rocks, as well as a 24-karat gold-leaf shell ($4.45 and up); while a boozy granita cart serves brain-freeze versions of favorite Italian cocktails such as Aperol spritzes and negronis ($10).

Brunch at La Centrale's Caffé. 601 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-720-2401; lacentralemiami.com. Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.