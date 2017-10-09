 


Krispy Kreme Opens in Fort Lauderdale, Offers Free Doughnuts for a Year
Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Opens in Fort Lauderdale, Offers Free Doughnuts for a Year

Clarissa Buch | October 9, 2017 | 10:00am
AA

Tuesday, October 17, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will open in Fort Lauderdale at 2510 W. Broward Blvd.

At 6 a.m., the shop will switch on its "Hot Now" light for the first time and hand out free doughnuts and exclusive specials to the first 100 customers in line.

The first customer will receive a free box of a dozen glazed doughnuts every week for a year. The next 99 people in line will receive one free dozen doughnuts per month for a year, and the first 100 people will receive a souvenir T-shirt.

At 10 a.m., Vice Mayor Bruce Roberts, Commissioner Robert McKinzie, and the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce will join Krispy Kreme staff for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 1,800-square-foot shop will operate 24 hours a day and sell more than a dozen varieties of doughnuts, including original and chocolate glazed, cookies and creme, cheesecake, and cinnamon sugar. Bagels, iced coffee, espressos, and lattes will also be available.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. 2510 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; krispykreme.com. Grand opening Tuesday, October 17, at 6 a.m.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

