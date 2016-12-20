Kosher Wine From Israel Isn't What You Think, What to Drink With Latkes

Psagot Winery produces kosher wine in the mountains of Jerusalem. Courtesy of Psagot Winery

When we think of Israeli wine, we tend to think of kosher wine. And kosher wine typically brings to mind Manischewitz wine, i.e., the sweet, grape juice-like beverage often served during Jewish holidays. But for Yaakov Berg, the owner of Psagot Winery in Jerusalem, Israeli wines — both kosher and non-kosher — deserve recognition.

Berg was in town last week to promote his brand at the Kosher Food Festival and to raise awareness about the high-quality wines coming out of Israel. Like the majority of wines produced in Israel, his is kosher, but what many people don't realize he says is the process for making kosher wine in no way differs from the "traditional" wine making process. A wine's kosher designation has everything to do with who owns the business and how the company operates, and nothing to do with the wine itself.

Many countries produce kosher wines, but since most of the wines coming out of Israel are kosher the country has been affected the most by the bad reputation kosher wines have. Berg realizes this is because of wines like Manischewitz which he says taste nothing like wine, and he thinks it's unfair the entire country suffers as a result.

His goal is to see his wine, as well as other wines from Israel, featured on restaurant wine lists and at wine retailers. Today, when you go into a wine shop, the wines are organized by origin, but if you want to find an Israeli wine you have to head to the section labeled "kosher". This implies only people who are kosher should drink his brand of wine, which Berg finds utterly frustrating.

View from Psagot's Winery in Jerusalem, Israel. Courtesy of Psagot Winery

Indeed, he met with Southern Wine and Spirits recently and told them the only way he'll sell to them is if his wine is displayed in the Israel section of their stores, as well as in the kosher section. They caveat is there currently isn't an Israeli section, but that's precisely the kind of change Berg is seeking.

There are over 200 wine producers in Israel, and the world is just starting to take notice. Psagot's winery is located in the Jerusalem mountains and produces several varieties of award-winning wines. The grapes are cultivated on ancient limestone in a sun-filled area, and the wine is made using traditional methods developed by Israeli ancestors. Every bottle is stamped with an ancient coin from the "Great Revolt" period (66-73 BC), because the coin was discovered while digging out a cave which would become the Psagot's barrel aging room.

Psagot wines are sold all over North America, and the brand's presence in the US is continuously growing. Berg quit his job as a lawyer to start the winery in 2003, and hasn't looked back since. He and his family emigrated to Israel in 1979 from Moscow, and he says he felt the need to take care of his country's land and give back. As the owner of a kosher winery, he is obligated to donate a portion of his profits every year to charity.

Since Hanukah begins at sundown on the 24th (Christmas Eve!), we asked Berg which of his wines he recommends pairing with potato latkes. His response? The merlot because it's fruity and smooth and goes well with vegetarian food. He prefers a nice cabernet sauvignon with meat.

