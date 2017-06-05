Buy Zak the Baker Babka at New Kosher Marketplace Inside Acqualina

Snag chocolate babka inside Kosher-To-Go in Sunny Isles. Photo by Nicole Danna

At the Acqualina Resort and Spa in Sunny Isles, find challah breads, grape juice bottles, and Zak the Baker chocolate babka placed inside a clear-colored deli case. This past April, the hotel opened Kosher-To-Go, a modern kosher marketplace.

"Many people asked the hotel if we could consider opening a place so they could enjoy kosher food year-round," Acqualina CEO Deborah Yager Fleming says. "But you definitely don't need to be Kosher to enjoy it."

EXPAND Courtesy of Kosher-To-Go

Through a partnership with Aroma Catering — a glatt kosher market approved by the Orthodox Rabbinical Board — the small space is stocked with a medley of kosher-friendly eats, including freshly-packed roast beef, tuna, or turkey sandwiches; greek or quinoa salads; challah; and rotating gelato flavors. The marketplace offers kosher wine too, along with grape juice and other soft drinks.

Thanks to Zak the Baker in Wynwood, Kosher-To-Go features chocolate babka — a spongy, brioche-like yeast cake hailing from Central and Eastern Europe — and banana bread, both delivered daily to the hotel. Besides South Florida Whole Foods Markets and at the bakery itself, Zak the Baker's babka is not available anywhere else, saving many a traffic-fueled drive down south.

The marketplace refreshes its offerings daily, ensuring everything from salads and sandwiches, to challah and babka are as fresh as possible. Even though the space is located on the lobby level of the hotel, it welcomes residents and other tourists as well.

Kosher-To-Go is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

