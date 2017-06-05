menu

Buy Zak the Baker Babka at New Kosher Marketplace Inside Acqualina

Miami Tattoo King Javier Betancourt Brings Better Coffee to West Miami


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Buy Zak the Baker Babka at New Kosher Marketplace Inside Acqualina

Monday, June 5, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Snag chocolate babka inside Kosher-To-Go in Sunny Isles.
Snag chocolate babka inside Kosher-To-Go in Sunny Isles.
Photo by Nicole Danna
A A

At the Acqualina Resort and Spa in Sunny Isles, find challah breads, grape juice bottles, and Zak the Baker chocolate babka placed inside a clear-colored deli case. This past April, the hotel opened Kosher-To-Go, a modern kosher marketplace.

"Many people asked the hotel if we could consider opening a place so they could enjoy kosher food year-round," Acqualina CEO Deborah Yager Fleming says. "But you definitely don't need to be Kosher to enjoy it."

Buy Zak the Baker Babka at New Kosher Marketplace Inside AcqualinaEXPAND
Courtesy of Kosher-To-Go

Related Stories

Through a partnership with Aroma Catering — a glatt kosher market approved by the Orthodox Rabbinical Board — the small space is stocked with a medley of kosher-friendly eats, including freshly-packed roast beef, tuna, or turkey sandwiches; greek or quinoa salads; challah; and rotating gelato flavors. The marketplace offers kosher wine too, along with grape juice and other soft drinks.

Thanks to Zak the Baker in Wynwood, Kosher-To-Go features chocolate babka — a spongy, brioche-like yeast cake hailing from Central and Eastern Europe — and banana bread, both delivered daily to the hotel. Besides South Florida Whole Foods Markets and at the bakery itself, Zak the Baker's babka is not available anywhere else, saving many a traffic-fueled drive down south.

The marketplace refreshes its offerings daily, ensuring everything from salads and sandwiches, to challah and babka are as fresh as possible. Even though the space is located on the lobby level of the hotel, it welcomes residents and other tourists as well.

Kosher-To-Go is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >