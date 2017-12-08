Kosher Food & Wine Festival Returns to Miami

More than 100 food and beverage vendors will unite at Turnberry Isle in Aventura for the fifth-annual Kosher Food and Wine Festival on Wednesday, December 13.

Expected to attract more than 1,500 attendees, the event will highlight Miami's top kosher restaurants and caterers, which will provide unlimited samplings and pours throughout the evening.

There will be more than 30 wineries stocked with about 300 varietals, and kosher-only bites from nearly 40 restaurants. Though the event adheres to Jewish food laws, it draws both kosher and non-kosher attendees.