Kosher Food & Wine Festival Returns to Miami

More than 100 food and beverage vendors will unite at Turnberry Isle in Aventura for the fifth-annual Kosher Food and Wine Festival on Wednesday, December 13.
Expected to attract more than 1,500 attendees, the event will highlight Miami's top kosher restaurants and caterers, which will provide unlimited samplings and pours throughout the evening.
There will be more than 30 wineries stocked with about 300 varietals, and kosher-only bites from nearly 40 restaurants. Though the event adheres to Jewish food laws, it draws both kosher and non-kosher attendees.
While an official list of participating restaurants has not been released, a sneak peek revealed popular concepts such as Kosh, 26 Sushi & Tapas, Food Art, The Frieze, and Prime 41.
This year, the fest will be led by Itzik Barak, executive chef at the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem. Considered one of Israel's most well-known toques, he has worked across the U.S., Hong Kong, and Japan, and is credited with helping elevate kosher cuisine.
On Tuesday, December 12, the fest will host a VIP dinner to celebrate the first night of Hannukah. Beginning at 6:30, the evening will begin with cocktails and a menorah lighting, followed by a multi-course dinner cooked by Barak.
The main event will take place on Wednesday, December 13 at Turnberry from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at $150 per person.
Kosher Food and Wine is sponsored by Wizo, which stands for the Women’s International Zionist Organization. The nonprofit women-led organization works to improve the lives of women, children, and the elderly in Israel. Next to the Israeli government, Wizo is the largest provider of social welfare services in the country. All proceeds from the event will benefit Wizo Florida projects in Israel.
Kosher Food & Fine. 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, at Turnberry Isle Miami, 19999 W Country Club Dr., Aventura; Tickets cost $150 and up at kosherfoodandwinemiami.com.
